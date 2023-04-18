| 8.1°C Dublin

‘My self-esteem has gone up,’ says Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza jailed for 25 years in treason case

Andrew Osborn

Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza was jailed for 25 years by a Moscow court yesterday, the harshest sentence of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine, after being convicted of treason and other offences in a trial he said was politically motivated.

Kara-Murza (41), a father of three and an opposition politician who holds Russian and British passports, spoke out against Russian president Vladimir Putin for years and successfully lobbied Western governments to impose sanctions on Russia and individual Russians for purported human rights violations.

