‘My generation is not ready for war, but that mindset is changing’ – conflict raises fears in Poland

Concern: A woman prays during mass yesterday in Przemysl, Poland, near the Ukrainian border. Photo: Hannah McKay/Reuters

Walking to work through the streets of Krakow, Jan Kozlowski is thinking about the big change he will embark on this week. He is about to join the Polish Territorial Defence Force (TDF) .

“My grandfather fought with the British at Monte Cassino in Italy. He got shot in the head but survived so I come from a family with a military history,” said Mr Kozlowski (40).

“Right now I feel it is my duty to get some military experience, given what is happening across the border.”

A month after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Poles are nervously eyeing the progress of the war amid fears it could spill over the border.

There has been “enormous interest” in joining up compared to prior to the war, a spokesman for the TDF said.

Recruits have been inspired by the Ukrainian resistance, which has shown that “light infantry can actually fight tanks effectively”, he said.

Yesterday, Dmitry Rogozin, Russia’s former deputy prime minister, warned Warsaw it risked “losing everything” if it stirred up a territorial dispute over the Baltic port of Kaliningrad.

He issued the threat after a Polish general called for the Russian exclave, formerly part of Germany until it was captured by Soviet forces in World War II, to be handed over to Warsaw.

“It is definitely not in their interests to stir up the territorial questions and interests of their neighbour. After all, you can lose everything,” Mr Rogozin said.

Poland’s TDF has about 30,000 reservists – and it has seen a seven-fold increase in interest from prospective recruits since the war in Ukraine began. The volunteer force was established in 2016 in response to fears of Russian expansionism.

The Polish military has an overall strength of 120,000 personnel and the government has plans to raise it to 250,000 making it the strongest military power in central Europe.

The military is equipped with a mixture of Soviet-era kit and modern weapons systems, including the latest combat aircraft, frigates, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Poland announced earlier this month that as a result of the Ukraine war it will increase its military spending from 2pc of GDP to 3pc.

This week Mr Kozlowski will head to a military base at Rzaska where a Polish flag flies over a parade ground surrounded by Communist-era accommodation blocks.

Kamil Pluta (24), who works in finance, is also thinking of joining up.

“I think it will be necessary. My generation is not ready for a war. Poland has had 30 years of peace and prosperity. We’re all about Instagram and TikTok and becoming internet stars. That mindset is now changing.”

The accepted wisdom is that Putin would never dare attack Poland because the country is a member of Nato and would risk an all out attack.

But some Poles worry that in the fog of war miscalculations could happen that might widen the conflict.

Poles were shaken when Russia launched an attack on the Yavoriv military base in western Ukraine, just 10 miles from the border, on March 13.

On Saturday night, the Russians fired at the city of Lviv, which lies 45 miles from the border, just as US President Joe Biden was delivering a speech in Warsaw. There is particular nervousness in the east of Poland, along the border with Ukraine.

Pushing her one-year-old child in a stroller through the city of Przemysl, just a few miles from the border, Maria Kowalska (31) freely admits she is scared.

“Since the war began I must say we have been feeling great anxiety. Emotions are so high. We did not expect the Russians to invade Ukraine. We’re frightened,” she said.

She has not told her parents yet but she and her husband are thinking of fleeing Poland with their two children. “We have family in Vienna so maybe we’ll go there,” she said.

