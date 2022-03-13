My friend Nastya and her family are fighting for the land they love

More than a million people left Ukraine last week, fleeing from unforgivable Russian aggression. Two among them were Alexander and Victoria, aged 10 and five. They are the grandchildren of my friend Nastya. They left with their mother, for Poland. Their father, Nastya’s son, is “in defence of the m otherland”, she tells me. Her husband, “of retirement age, is ready, if necessary, to join the ranks of the local territorial self-defence”.

Nastya and I are friends from the years in which she lived in Ireland. Years in which she worked hard, often in minimum wage and menial jobs (although she trained as a nurse), in order to create a future for herself and her family. She came to me first as an au pair when my kids were small; when she stopped working for us, we stayed in touch. She put her son through law school, saved money for the education of her grandchildren and built herself a very beautiful house in Ternopil in west Ukraine. I remember how often she talked of her son, grandson and husband, at home. How much she missed them. How hard she worked for them.

How is it possible that she is now watching them go to war or seek refuge in another country?

Nastya lives in Ternopil, about six hours from Kyiv. She’s lucky. They are not personally under attack, yet. But the effects of the invasion have spilled over. Nastya spends her days, 8am to 8pm, “cooking for the army” and for the women and children who have fled east Ukraine. Nastya says there are now 200,000 of these displaced people in Ternopil.



Nastya and I are communicating mostly via email, and using Google Translate. This makes her answers more formal than they would usually be, but it’s important, right now, to put accuracy over emotion.

How is her daily life, I ask? “Curfew has been introduced. From time to time, air raid warnings or missile strikes are heard. But in Ternopil it is relatively calmer than in the south-east, south-west and central regions of Ukraine. Grocery stores work, there is mobile communications, television, electricity, gas.”

There is, she says, “no panic among the citizens of Ukraine, although millions of women with children have left and are leaving for European countries to protect children from any provocations of the enemy. Men are now either in the combat zone or in local self-defence units. Everyone is set only to defeat the enemy”.

Nastya left Ireland about five years ago. I think she had some good years back home. She got to know her grandson. “He loves mathematics,” she tells me; “he is a gentle boy”. Her granddaughter Victoria was born — “a very busy girl. She’s non-stop”. She got a job as a nurse in a school so she got to do what she loved — work

with children. She lived in the beautiful home she had built, and had money saved for the bright future she created with her own hands.

And the thing she wanted so badly came to pass: Ukraine had a democratically elected president. Nastya would never call herself an activist, but in the years she lived in Ireland, I watched her doing everything she could to promote democracy in her home country, during the Orange Revolution of 2004-2005 and later the Maidan Revolution in 2014, which won democracy for Ukraine.

Sometimes I tried to pay Nastya more than her agreed rate, because the house was particularly untidy, or it was Christmas, or I wanted to recognise how much I loved having her in my life. Every time she refused, almost outraged that I would seek to change the deal we had struck. “No, Emily,” she told me firmly. But in 2014, I would sometimes give extra and ask her to put it to support those who were fighting for democracy. Then, she accepted. “OK,” she said; “For Maidan.” It was my first time to see up close the kind of quiet heroism, even from someone far away, that goes into fighting for something that we, raised in Ireland, take completely for granted — the privilege of democracy.

Nastya is a great patriot, in the truest sense of the word. Which does not mean hatred of others. Even now. “I would like the Russian people to achieve real freedom, to believe less in deceitful politicians,” she says when I ask how she feels towards Russia. “I have a normal attitude towards Russia as a close neighbour, but I have a sharply negative attitude towards its leadership. I appeal to Russian mothers — save your sons, who are sent to a fratricidal war. For us, your husbands and sons are invaders.”

It is important to her that we in Ireland, in Europe, understand what is happening in Ukraine.

“I want Ireland, all of Europe and the world to know the whole truth about the events in Ukraine, and not the information presented by the media to Russia. We have an absolute consolidation of society and, regardless of language, nationality, religious affiliation, we successfully resist Russian aggression.”

It is equally important to her that we understand the kind of country Ukraine is.

“Democratic institutions in Ukraine are only getting stronger with time, the society is free enough to participate in making important decisions of the state. So it was in 2004 and 2014, and even more so now.”

What will she do now, I ask?

“So far there are no plans to leave Ukraine, but everything depends on the circumstances. If the situation in the country worsens, I would like to leave for Ireland, because for some time I stayed there, where I was well received and helped in difficult times.”

Nastya’s time with her grandchildren was short. Now they are separated again. And it looks like everything she worked so hard for — her future, her son and grandchildren’s freedom — is gone.