‘My family and people are in shock. Everybody is stressed’ – Ukrainian man in Ireland tells how Irish people can help

A Ukrainian man who has lived in Ireland for 20 years has told how he feels Ireland and Europe can help the people of Ukraine as they come under Russian attack.

Ukrainian people living in Ireland first learned of the Russian invasion via social media messages from their family and friends back at home.

Protestors pictured at the protest outside the Russian Embassy against the invasion of Ukraine. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Michael Baskin, who has been living in Ireland for 20 years, told how he started getting messages on WhatsApp and Facebook in the early hours of this morning.

“On the network on social media there were reports of explosions. You can’t properly prepare for that kind of news,” he said.

“Here an explosion, there an explosion, here an explosion. It was widespread. And then there was President Putin’s address announcing the war.”

“It doesn’t look like there is panic in the Ukraine. Yes, some people will panic. People are people, but in general the public is trying to follow the guidelines of the government and the Ukrainian army seems to be doing a good job at the moment.”

“The attacks were on military infrastructure, but there is on-ground combat continuing on the Ukrainian border. A number of Russian helicopters have been shot down and a number of vehicles destroyed too. The Russians are trying to break through from different directions," he added.

Asked how his family back home has reacted. Michael said that despite the knowledge that this invasion was imminent people are still shocked.

“My family and people are in shock. Everybody is stressed. I’ve seen the map of the air strikes this morning and two or three are around the city where some of my family live in Zaborizhia”.

“It was a very noisy morning in Kyiv,” said Michael, adding it was difficult to tell if the explosions were Russian fire or Ukrainian defence fire.

Michael asked for the support of Irish people at an anti-war rally at the Dáil today from around noon, and at a separate rally at the Russian embassy at 3pm tomorrow.

“We are overwhelmed by the support of the Irish people, from the journalists and the politicians speaking on the TV stations,” Michael said.

“What Ukraine needs most now is supplies. Europe has to try to prevent a humanitarian crisis. At the moment the Russians are not targeting houses and civilians but it is possible there will be future casualties among civilians as well.

“People are signing up for the army in Ukraine, and going back to their battalions, so the Ukrainian army is strong but it needs the support of Europe with food and medical support. The Russians won’t stop now.”