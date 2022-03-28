‘My brother lives in Russia, I told him that there is a war here. Soldiers came to kill us. But he didn’t believe me’

‘Putin is the devil,” says Katerina Pasechnik in a tent at the Polish-Ukrainian border where she’s warming herself after walking in freezing conditions for the last part of her journey from her home in Ukraine.

“Russia wants to bring us back to the USSR,” she says. “We will not accept it; Ukraine wants to be a free country.”

Pasechnik has a Russian mother and Ukrainian father who met in Kharkiv, a Russian-speaking city in eastern Ukraine that has been on the frontline of the violent invasion started by Vladimir Putin last month.

“It’s a very nice city,” says Pasechnik – or at least it was before Russian aerial bombardments levelled much of its historic old town.

Her brother lives in the city of Perm, in Russia, and when the invasion began, she told him: “Don’t be quiet, there is a war here. Russian soldiers came to kill and destroy us.”

He didn’t believe his sister though – “he thinks it’s bullshit”.

Ignorance and disbelief in Russia over the extent of the war in Ukraine is the culmination of decades of media censorship and disinformation tactics deployed by the Kremlin to control and condition the Russian public.

Since the invasion began, the country’s few remaining free press outlets have either closed or been subjected to draconian censorship laws.

Most Russians now only consume state-controlled media which has falsely described the invasion as a “special military operation” to liberate Ukrainians from a Nazi, drug-addicted regime that has persecuted Russian speakers.

Read More

“We’ve never been discriminated against for the Russian language,” says Maria Milashenko, a 21-year-old Ukrainian from Kharkiv who is now living in Lviv in western Ukraine.

Her family fled there after their city was targeted by Russian forces.

“I have spoken Russian my whole life, the whole of Kharkiv speaks Russian,” Ms Milashenko says. “Our president Zelensky speaks Russian and very bad Ukrainian – this fact speaks for itself.”

Ms Milashenko described how even Ukrainians in Kharkiv who supported Russia before the invasion have struggled to maintain that stance in the face of brutal military tactics.

Her best friend believed that the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine should be part of Russia but changed her stance when her family were almost killed in Kharkiv – “a bomb was dropped in their yard and shattered all the glass windows in their home”.

Razan Ibraheem, a senior editorial analyst with the Irish technology company Kinzen, describes other false narratives propagated by the Kremlin including that “US-funded bio labs in Ukraine” could start “new, ethnicity-based pandemics” and “paid actors are playing roles of Ukrainian victims”.

“They are also pushing the narrative that Western media and governments promote a hatred of Russians. Several hashtags have been used to support the narrative such as #StopHatingRussians and #Russophobia.”

Ms Ibraheem says similar narratives and tactics were used by the Kremlin and Syrian regime to spread propaganda during the war in Syria.

Even well-educated Russians with the means to circumvent bans on social media networks like Facebook and Twitter have bought into Kremlin propaganda.

“While I don’t believe it’s grounds for war, I heard that Ukrainians had destroyed cafes in Kharkiv that served Russian speakers,” says Ksenia, a twentysomething Russian lawyer in Moscow whose name has been changed for this article.

“This may have given people a valid reason to hate.”

Ksenia also shared a recent article entitled “Ukraine’s Propaganda War: International PR Firms, DC Lobbyists and CIA Cutouts” published by a US outlet called MintPress News.

The article includes anti-Russian posters and entirely false claims that a Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalion deliberately bombed a theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol where at least 300 civilians are believed to have been killed to trigger a Western military intervention and that Ukrainian authorities have killed foreign fighters who have decided not to fight.

The sophisticated piece of Russian state propaganda is authored by Dan Cohen, an American journalist previously employed by the media outlet Russia Today, which is controlled by the Kremlin. “Ah, I see now,” says Ksenia when Cohen’s background is highlighted to her.

Ukrainian authorities have been using their own media tactics and propaganda such as the “Ghost of Kyiv”, a fictitious Ukrainian fighter pilot who was falsely reported as shooting down 10 Russian planes in one day over Kyiv.

Sebastian, a Russian accountant in Moscow, describes how during the first two weeks of the invasion he was targeted with Facebook ads saying he had a moral duty to protest the war and that thousands of Russian soldiers would die fighting. “I’m surprised anyone protested though,” he says, “there is no doubt that you will be arrested if you do.”

Ms Ibraheem adds: “Even though Russia is the invader and aggressor, both sides can be guilty of spreading false narratives and misinformation. That’s not to say both sides are equal.

“Russia invaded an independent democratic country with justification based on complete lies and falsehood,” she says, whereas “the Ukrainian government used some unverified stories such as the ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ to raise morale and give hope in times of wars.”