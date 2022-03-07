| 4.6°C Dublin

‘My biggest fear was that I might have to kill someone. Less than 48 hours after signing that almost came true’

Andriy Kononenko gave up his job running a language centre in Kyiv to volunteer in the Ukrainian army. He describes his first full week in action

Members of a Ukraine Territorial Defence unit guard a barricade after curfew on the outskirts of Kyiv yesterday. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images Expand

Andriy Kononenko

My biggest fear when I decided to volunteer as a soldier was that I might have to kill someone. Less than 48 hours after signing up, my nightmare nearly came true.

Monday

On Saturday night, having received my gun and uniform, I was posted with other volunteers to a checkpoint outside Brovary, on the north-eastern outskirts of Kyiv. The Russian army is attempting to advance down this road from Chernihiv, a city 120km to the north that has come under heavy bombardment.

