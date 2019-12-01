Murderous gamble backfires in Malta

Daphne never got to the bank. As her hired Peugeot moved off down the hill from the family home, it exploded into a merciless furnace ignited by the remote-controlled detonation of a bomb placed under the driver's seat.

Her son Matthew, who was at home, heard the explosion and, barefoot, immediately rushed out to be confronted by a scene of unspeakable horror. The car had gone off the road into a field where it was now burning fiercely while all around lay bits of his mother's body.

He could barely see what was left of her torso. She was in the front passenger seat, perhaps having made a desperate attempt to get out of the car in those terrifying few seconds between the firing of the detonator and the subsequent explosions of the bomb and the petrol tank.

At the edge of the field, one of Matthew's neighbours stood filming the whole hellish scene on his mobile. Distraught with grief, Matthew ran across the field and knocked the phone out of the man's hand, screaming at him to stop filming his mother in that pitiful condition. By way of response, his neighbour punched him in the face.

Ironically, two years after her death, Daphne Caruana Galizia's critical voice booms out from the grave, louder than ever across Malta. The fallout from the slow-moving investigation into her murder currently threatens to bring down the Labour government of Joseph Muscat, a figure often bitterly criticised by Daphne.

Crusading journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

The last two weeks have seen unprecedented drama in Malta. The prime minister's chief of staff has been arrested and two cabinet ministers have resigned, while a business tycoon with links to all three of them has been apprehended at sea as he tried to make a James Bond-style early-morning escape from the island on his luxury yacht. Yesterday the tycoon, Yorgen Fenech, was charged with with complicity to murder. He denied the charges.

All of this has led to days of street protests on the island, with ever louder calls for Mr Muscat to step down. All of this, too, suggests that something is rotten in the state of little Malta, the EU's smallest member country with a population of half a million.

Daphne's brave journalism painted a picture of how much corruption and collusion have become normal business in a booming Malta, a country with 6.2pc growth in 2018.

In their brilliant but deeply worrying investigative book, Murder on the Malta Express - Who Killed Daphne Caruana Galizia?, co-authored by Maltese blogger Manuel Delia, ex-BBC reporter John Sweeney and Carlo Bonini, of Italian daily La Repubblica, the authors open up by calling Daphne "a hero of her time", adding: "Her story speaks to the great problem of today. Dirty money's erosion of democracy and the rule of law. Gangsters and their smooth-talking lawyers, fixers and PR truth-twisters are using crooked micro-states to wash their ill-gotten gains, from Angola to Azerbaijan so that their money ends up in London, Miami, Rome or New York."

Malta would appear to be one such crooked micro-state.

For example, in February 2016 Daphne revealed, via the infamous Panama Papers (a leak of offshore banking information), that Mr Muscat's energy minister, Konrad Mizzi, and chief of staff, Keith Schembri, had become involved in secretive Panama shell companies, shortly after taking office. It emerged that, via these companies, Mizzi had brokered an 18-year-long, multi-million dollar energy supply contract which saw the Maltese consumer pay twice the normal price for energy.

Last Tuesday, Schembri, Mizzi and another government minister all resigned. One day later, the investigation into Daphne's murder racked up a serious notch. First, chief of staff and adviser Schembri was arrested (later released). Secondly, on the same day Yorgen Fenech, the tycoon who tried to make the early-morning getaway on his yacht, told police that Daphne's murder had been "commissioned" by the chief of staff.

By last Thursday, the situation had become so serious that the European Parliament voted to send an urgent mission to Malta, following a call by the German MEP Sven Giegold, who demanded "justice for Daphne" and support for "those fighting for the rule of law in Malta".

German Manfred Weber, former leader of the centre-right European People's Party in the European Parliament, immediately approved the mission, warning "the situation in Malta has consequences for the entire European project".

Malta, you see, hosts 300 virtual casinos, it generates an annual gambling revenue of €1.2bn or 12pc of Maltese GDP. All that online gambling, of course, is perfect for the money-laundering requirements of organised crime. Malta, too, does a thriving trade in passports, having allowed foreigners to buy a Maltese passport since 2014 for a modest €1m approx. The matter prompted the European Commission to promise to set up a special passport commission to control "investor citizenship schemes". Despite what the Brexiteers might think, there are clearly many out there who would dearly love an EU passport. As for the Maltese police's own murder investigation, it is far from over. The businessman Fenech, the fugitive with the luxury yacht, had been fingered months ago by another, lower element in the conspirator command chain, taxi driver cum loan shark Melvin Theuma.

Fenech had called on Theuma to use his contacts to find and hire the guys who actually killed Daphne, three men with small-time criminal records who were arrested and charged with Daphne's murder in December 2017. The three men have denied all wrongdoing and have yet to stand trial.

Ironically, they were caught only because they had forgotten to put credit on the 'burner' mobile used to send the signal which detonated the bomb in Daphne's car. One of the three, George DeGiorgio, then had to use his own mobile to make two calls to get a friend to top up the burner phone. Unfortunately for him, DeGiorgio's phone was already being tapped by police in relation to a money-laundering inquiry.

With the help of Interpol and Nokia, the investigators established that he had been in the rural area of Daphne's home on the night before her killing, presumably planting the bomb. The investigators also found CCTV footage of DeGiorgio bobbing up and down in a boat just off the coast (so as not to be seen, he thought) directly in line with Daphne's home at the time of the explosion. News reports this week claimed that the killers were paid €150,000 each for the murder.

As of now, the net seems to be closing on the people behind the bomb that killed Daphne. Will justice be done? And will Muscat's government survive even 24 hours?

