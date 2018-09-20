'Multiple wounded and multiple fatalities' in Maryland shooting, officials confirm

THERE are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in Maryland, the local sheriff's office has confirmed.

The shooting happened at a packaging distribution business in the Spesutia and Perryman area of Harford at around 9am local time.

Sheriff Jeff Gahler, of the Harford Sheriff County's Office, said at press conference this afternoon that there were multiple victims, including several fatalities.

Sheriff Gahler said: "Another tragic event in Harford County, I want to thank everyone for their patience.

"Unfortunately, we've been standing here before, I want to offer the thoughts and prayers to all at Harford Sheriff County's Office to all of those affected."

He said that a lone suspect is in custody and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

He stressed that while the investigation is still in the early stages, he does not believe there is an addition threat to the community.

The Harford Sheriff office has urged the public to stay away from the scene of the shooting.

The FBI's Baltimore field office earlier tweeted that it was responding and assisting the sheriff's office with an "active shooter" situation.

The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its special agents were responding too.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has extended his sympathies to those affected by the shooting.

He said: "We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders.

"The State stands ready to offer any support."

With additional reporting from PA

Online Editors