THERE are "multiple victims" of a shooting in Maryland and there have been fatalities, the local sheriff's office has confirmed.

THERE are "multiple victims" of a shooting in Maryland and there have been fatalities, the local sheriff's office has confirmed.

'Multiple victims' in Maryland shooting as public urged to avoid the area

The shooting happened at a business in the Spesutia and Perryman area of Harford at around 9am local time.

The Harford Sheriff has urged the public to stay away from the scene of the shooting.

They said on Twitter: "Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area."

The FBI's Baltimore field office tweeted that it was responding and assisting the sheriff's office with an "active shooter" situation.

The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its special agents were responding too.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has extended his sympathies to those affected by the shooting.

He said: "We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders.

"The State stands ready to offer any support."

We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support. https://t.co/fzugpo8C1Z — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 20, 2018

The sheriff's office is set to give a media briefing at 11.45am local time (4.45pm Irish time).

More to follow...

With additional reporting from PA

Online Editors