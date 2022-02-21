Mr Fix It implicated in the death of ‘God’s banker’ was perennially on trial

Flavio Carboni, who has died aged 90, was a key figure in the shady interface between legal and illegal economic and political power in Italy.

Nicknamed Il Faccendiere (the Wheeler-Dealer) or Il Nano Ghiacciato (the Icy Dwarf), he was on first-name terms with Mafia bosses, masonic grand masters, cardinals and political leaders, and was involved in some of the murkiest Italian financial and political scandals of the past 50 years.

Although he was more or less constantly on trial or under investigation, for – among other things – murder, corruption, fraud, money laundering and drug trafficking, Carboni, a tiny man who never lost his temper but treated people with clinical ruthlessness, was rarely convicted; indeed, the only time he spent in prison was on remand.

When accused of wrong-doing he would invariably deploy the standard Italian defence: he would feign indignation and never admit guilt, even if confronted with overwhelming proof. That did not happen often.

The most infamous of the crimes of which Carboni was accused related to the collapse in 1982 of one of Italy’s largest banks, Banco Ambrosiano, shortly after the mysterious death in London of its chairman, Roberto Calvi, whose nickname was Il Banchiere di Dio (God’s banker) because the Vatican’s bank – the Istituto Opere di Religione (IOR) – was Ambrosiano’s major shareholder.

Carboni had become Calvi’s indispensable consigliere in his final months as he desperately tried to find the money – said to be about €900m – to save Banco Ambrosiano. It was he who arranged Calvi’s trip to London on a false passport in June 1982, via a high-speed power-boat trip from Trieste to Yugoslavia to avoid controls at the Italian frontier, then by car and plane via Austria and Switzerland.

Carboni flew to London separately, and in the days before Calvi’s death on June 18 saw him regularly. He was one of the last people to see Calvi alive before his corpse was found hanging beneath Blackfriars Bridge, his pockets stuffed with bricks and feet submerged in the Thames.

Carboni was accused of being, in Mafia jargon, a compare – a chaperone – whose mission is to gain the trust of the intended victim and accompany them on their final journey to meet their killers.

But it was not until years later that Carboni was tried for fraud in connection with the collapse of Banco Ambrosiano. In 1998 he was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in jail – which for various technical reasons he never served. He had defrauded the bank of €17m – the court ruled – which he claimed was the first tranche of a €90m fee Calvi had agreed to pay him in exchange for his help.

The following year he was acquitted of conspiracy to murder Calvi’s deputy, Roberto Rosone, who had narrowly escaped death near Milan central station on April 27, 1982, when his would-be assassin, a boss of the Rome Mafia, opened fire on him. The pistol jammed and Rosone’s bodyguard shot the mafioso dead.

Finally, in 2005, after nearly a quarter of a century, Carboni was put on trial for conspiring to murder Calvi by strangulation.

The prosecution alleged Calvi had been the victim of a conspiracy involving the Sicilian Mafia, a secret masonic lodge Propaganda 2 (P2); and the IOR. But in 2007 Carboni and his fellow defendants were acquitted. The only evidence against them was circumstantial.



One of three sons, Flavio Carboni was born on January 14, 1932, in the village of Torralba, near Sassari in north-western Sardinia, into a family which he described as “very comfortable”.

Flavio did not finish school, but in the 1950s, thanks to family connections, he became a secretary at the Ministry of Education in Rome before marrying Rosalia Falchi, whose wealthy father provided him with the capital to become a property developer in the 1960s. By the 1970s he was leading a conspicuously opulent life and possessed luxurious properties, a yacht, a jet, as well as beautiful mistresses – and a toupe.

In the 1970s he began to buy unspoilt stretches of the Sardinian Costa Smeralda, persuading politicians to grant planning permission, and to transform them into holiday villages.

But he took on too much debt. Already entangled with the Mafia, he became ever more so as he used Mafia money to shore up his property deals.



It was in Sardinia, on a yacht moored off the Costa Smeralda the following summer, that Carboni met Calvi, whose Banco Ambrosiano was on the verge of collapse, owing about €900m. Despite being the major shareholder, the Vatican refused to bail out the bank, or even talk to Calvi after his criminal conviction.

Carboni, however, had links with the Vatican via his brother Andrea, who had trained as a priest, but who was now his consigliere. Carboni promised Calvi he would convince the Vatican to change its mind, and he promised to find other sources of capital – including the Mafia – in return, he would later claim, for the €90m fee of which he received €17m.

Two days after Calvi’s death – deemed in London first a suicide and then as suspicious, and eventually in Italy as murder – Carboni slipped quietly out of Britain and travelled to Switzerland.

Calvi’s death remains a mystery.

Carboni carried on wheeling and dealing, forever under investigation, on trial, or in and out of custody awaiting trial.



In 2018 he was sentenced to six-and-a-half-years in jail for corruption related to wind farm projects. He did not serve any prison time because his appeal had not been heard before he died four weeks ago on January 20.

Among those convicted with him was a former supreme court judge.

Just days after his 90th birthday in January, a court in Arezzo sentenced Carboni to two years and four months in jail for fraud in a case linked this time to political opponents of Silvio Berlusconi – supporters of the former prime minister Matteo Renzi.

He had just finished his memoirs and was on the verge of handing them over to his publisher when he died in a house in Marinaledda, an exclusive holiday village that he had constructed, amid the myrtle, juniper and olive trees of the Sardinian maquis. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

