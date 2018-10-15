Mountain biker is killed by hunter in accidental shooting

A British man has been shot dead by a hunter while mountain biking in the Alps.

Philippe Toccanier, prosecutor for the Thonon-Les-Bains region, said the death was believed to be an accident.

He said the 34-year-old cyclist certainly "couldn't be confused with game, as he had a coloured helmet and a coloured mountain bike".

The victim was reported to have owned a restaurant in the nearby ski resort of Les Gets.

Mr Toccanier said the victim, from Wales but who lived in France, was cycling down a mountain in the Montriond area at around 6pm when he passed near a group of game hunters.

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital for shock and is being investigated for aggravated manslaughter.

The UK Foreign Office said: "We are in contact with the local authorities about the death of a British man in France, and we are providing assistance to his family."

Irish Independent