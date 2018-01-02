Motorway crash between car and truck kills six - including two children - in Italy

RAI state TV quoted firefighters in Brescia as saying that five of the dead, including two children, were in a car, and the sixth victim was a truck driver.

RAI said traffic on the A21 route had already slowed to a crawl because of an earlier accident when a truck loaded with sand struck the car in front of it, which in turn slammed into a tanker truck whose flammable liquid cargo caught fire.

Authorities did not immediately identify the liquid.