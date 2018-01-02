News Europe

Wednesday 3 January 2018

Motorway crash between car and truck kills six - including two children - in Italy

Firefighters look at the charred vehicles (Filippo Venezia/ANSA via AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A fiery motorway crash in northern Italy has killed six people, according to reports.

RAI state TV quoted firefighters in Brescia as saying that five of the dead, including two children, were in a car, and the sixth victim was a truck driver.

Firefighters look at the charred vehicles at top right after, according to reports, a tanker truck carrying inflammable liquid went ablaze (Filippo Venezia/ANSA via AP)
RAI said traffic on the A21 route had already slowed to a crawl because of an earlier accident when a truck loaded with sand struck the car in front of it, which in turn slammed into a tanker truck whose flammable liquid cargo caught fire.

Authorities did not immediately identify the liquid.

Firefighters were on the highway about a mile north of the scene dealing with the earlier accident when the tanker caught fire.

Thick, dark smoke was visible for miles.

Firefighters work on the charred vehicles ( Filippo Venezia/ANSA via AP)
