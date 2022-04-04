Mother repeatedly raped at knifepoint by Russian soldier

Women clear debris from a school that was damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Thomas Peter

A Russian soldier repeatedly raped a young mother while holding a knife to her throat, says an international human rights group, amid mounting evidence of sexual violence being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine.

Olha (not her real name) was hiding in the basement of a school in Malaya Rohan – a village in the Kharkhiv region, occupied by Russian forces from February 25 – with her mother, siblings and her five-year-old daughter.

But on March 13, at around midnight, a Russian armed with an assault rifle and a pistol forcibly entered the school. He made the 40 villagers in the basement line up and told Olha to hand over her child, which she refused to do. After a few hours he ordered Olha to follow him to a classroom on a second floor, where he forced her to perform oral sex and made her undress.

“The whole time he held the gun near my temple or put it into my face,” the 31-year-old told Human Rights Watch (HRW).

“Twice he shot at the ceiling and said it was to give me ‘more motivation’.”

The soldier, who revealed he was 20, then raped her. When she sought permission to put her clothes back on, the soldier would only allow her to wear a top, ordering her to keep her bottom half naked. She was raped again with a knife to her throat.

Photographs shared with HRW, dated March 19 and 20, showed cuts and bruising on Olha’s face and neck, where the soldier hit her face with a book and repeatedly slapped her.

“I am lucky to be alive,” Olha told HRW, after making it to a bomb shelter in Kharkhiv when the soldier left.

Her story is one of a growing number of testimonies that have emerged in recent days about conflict-related sexual violence in Ukraine.

They include a woman from a village near Kyiv, who said two Russian soldiers broke into her home, killed her husband, then raped her while her four-year old son wept in a corner.

“The cases we documented amount to unspeakable, deliberate cruelty and violence against Ukrainian civilians,” said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at HRW.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]