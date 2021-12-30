Mother ‘kidnapped’ her sons to avoid Covid vaccines

The divorced couple took their dispute over vaccination to court, with the judge deciding that the boys' father should have the final say. Photo: Stock image

Spanish police are searching for two boys after their mother allegedly kidnapped them from their father because she disagreed with a court decision allowing them to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Cristina Mariscal, who disappeared with the boys, aged 12 and 14, last month, has issued an ultimatum, saying she will allow David Kau, her ex-husband, to regain shared custody if he promises not to have them inoculated.

Her lawyer told online newspaper El Espanol that she would come out of hiding with her two sons, Diego and Hugo, if either the Spanish government stopped vaccinating children or if Mr Kau made a legal commitment not to take them for jabs.

Mr Kau, who is American and lives in Seville, is “mad with worry about the possibility he will never see his sons again”, Javier Toucedo, his lawyer, told The Daily Telegraph.

He described Ms Mariscal as “an activist using her children to pursue her absurd campaign against vaccination”.

In Spain, 86pc of 12- to 18-year-olds have been fully vaccinated against Covid.

Jabs are being offered for children between five and 11.

The divorced couple took their dispute over vaccination to court, with the judge deciding Mr Kau should have the final say.

On November 4, Mr Kau, along with the boys’ school and the court, received a certified letter in which Ms Mariscal said she was taking her sons away to protect them against what she believes are the dangerous side-effects of vaccination.

Mr Kau reported his ex-wife for kidnapping, and the Guardia Civil police force has now listed the two boys as officially missing. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

