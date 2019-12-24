Mother denies missing boy was voluntarily with suspect

The mother of a 15-year-old German boy discovered in the flat of a suspected paedophile two years after he went missing has rejected police claims he was there voluntarily.

The mother of a 15-year-old German boy discovered in the flat of a suspected paedophile two years after he went missing has rejected police claims he was there voluntarily.

German police found the boy, named only as Marvin, by chance, after opening a wardrobe while searching the home of a man suspected of child pornography offences.

The boy had been living in a youth welfare facility in 2017 after the death of his father. He checked out of the facility in June 2017 and went missing soon afterwards.

Attorney general Christian Kuhnert said Marvin had most likely been in the flat for two years and had been there at least since the man's previous conviction for possessing child pornography in 2018 - meaning he probably lived in the flat while the man was in prison.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In