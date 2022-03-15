Mother and baby die as Mariupol civilians are left to live ‘in a nightmare’

This image of the heavily pregnant woman made front pages around the world. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

It was an image that last week encapsulated the grim toll of the Russian invasion on innocent Ukrainian civilians.

A heavily pregnant woman was carried on a stretcher through the smoking wreckage of Mariupol maternity hospital, just moments after it was shelled.

One hand cradled her abdomen. Her hip was covered in blood, her skin was pale, her eyes glazed.

The woman, who has not been identified, had gone to the hospital to give birth to her child. But following the “barbaric” airstrike, both she and her baby died, it emerged yesterday. The woman was rushed to another hospital on the outskirts of Mariupol for surgery, arriving with a crushed pelvis and a detached hip. She reportedly told medics to “kill me now” when she realised that she was losing her baby.

Surgeon Timur Marin described how they delivered the baby by caesarean section but said the infant showed “no signs of life”. They swiftly turned their attention to the mother but attempts to save her proved futile.

In the chaotic aftermath of the airstrike last Wednesday, medics were unable to record the woman’s name before her husband and her father came to take away the body, the ­doctor said.

However, he expressed relief that relatives were at least able to come and identify her, meaning she could have a proper burial.

Otherwise, both mother and baby would likely have ended up in the mass graves holding so many of Mariupol’s growing number of dead.

The strike on the maternity hospital caused “colossal damage”, killing at least three people, including a child, and left 17 wounded, including women who were waiting to give birth.

Among them was Mariana Vishegirskaya, a Ukrainian blogger who was also pictured as she escaped the burning ruins of the hospital, and later gave birth to a daughter, Veronika.

Mariupol has been bombarded daily by Russian rockets and shells for almost two weeks, suffering the worst humanitarian impact of the war. As many as 2,500 are already said to have died.

The relentless battering has left the surviving 400,000 residents “hostage”, unable to access humanitarian aid or be evacuated safely.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, has warned that almost 3,000 babies in the southern port city could die as a result of shortages of food and medicine.

There is little access to food, water, power or heat, and electricity from emergency ­generators is reserved for use in operating rooms.

Residents have no idea what is happening in neighbouring districts, never mind the rest of the country, as there is no internet connection.

However, several hundred people managed to leave the city via a humanitarian corridor yesterday afternoon, offering a glimmer of hope, although many were blocked by Russian troops.

Robert Mardini, director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross, said the war had become “nothing short of a nightmare” for residents.

Alina (24), who did not want to give her surname, said she had spoken to her parents and other relatives who live on the left bank of the Kalmius river, upon which Mariupol is built.

“My relatives are trapped: the left bank is completely cut off,” she said, from her home in Georgia.

“They tried to leave, but the Russian military with their tanks would not let them. They tried to cross on foot – and they were stopped and told to go away.”

As Russian state media continues to portray the siege of Mariupol as a man-made disaster, orchestrated by Ukrainian nationalists, Alina said she could not see how anyone in Russia could believe it.

“I used to be so angry about it,” she added. “Now I’m just dumbfounded: how can anyone seriously believe that Ukrainians are bombing their own people?”

