Mother and baby daughter (3 months) killed in missile strike as Putin preaches ‘neighbourly love’ for Orthodox Easter

A mother and her baby daughter were killed in a Russian missile strike on Odesa, hours before Vladimir Putin talked of the Orthodox Easter period being a time for “neighbourly love”.

The deadliest attack so far on the port city in the south of Ukraine killed eight people, including Valeria Glodan and her daughter Kira, aged three months.

Ms Glodan’s husband, Yuri, recorded his anguish in a Facebook post. He was out when the missile hit.

“My dear ones, the kingdom of heaven! You are in our hearts!” he wrote on the social media site.

He also uploaded four photographs, one showing Valeria smiling as she proudly bottle-fed fed her daughter, who was born on January 4, seven weeks before the war broke out.

At a press conference deep underground in a Kyiv metro station on Saturday, Volodymir Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, appeared on the verge of tears when he spoke about the attack on Odesa.

“A three-month-old child died,” he said. “The war started when this child was a month old. Can you imagine?

“What is going on? Bastard scum. There are simply no words. Scum.”

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said it had destroyed a military base on the outskirts of Odesa that stored weapons donated by the UK and the US to the Ukrainian military.

Valeria (28) worked in PR until she became pregnant last year.

On her Facebook page, there are photographs of her wedding, pictures of meals out with friends and holiday snaps that were taken in Rome and Budapest.

When Kira turned one month old, on February 5, Ms Glodan posted a photograph captioned: “Daddy gave her flowers. This is a new level of happiness.”

Since then Valeria had added two photos, showing how life in Ukraine had changed since the invasion.

The first shows a burned-out car and a destroyed building in Kharkiv, north Ukraine. The second photo is of a road sign daubed with graffiti telling Russian soldiers, in no uncertain terms, to go home.

Jane Shvits said she was shocked to learn of the death of her university friend, whom she called Lera.

“I don’t know what to say. Physically, this is painful and it is hard to say something. Lera was a girl who often smiled, was fair and mentally strong,” she wrote on Facebook.

Photographs taken after the missile strike showed firefighters hosing down a gaping hole in the second, third and fourth floors of the residential apartment block. The remains of some everyday domestic items are visible.

Hours after the strike, Mr Putin celebrated midnight mass in the gold-encrusted opulence of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in the centre of Moscow.

“The hearts of believers are filled with special joy, sincere love for their neighbours, the desire to do good deeds and help those in need,” he said in a statement. In a mobile phone intercept released yesterday by Ukraine’s SBU, Russian forces were heard talking about celebrating Easter by sending missiles as “Easter eggs” into Ukraine.

“The tankmen wrote ‘Christ is risen’ on their missiles,” a Russian soldier told a chuckling woman in the recording. “So we are having some fun in any way we can.”

Odesa, with its population of a million people, is the biggest prize along Ukraine’s Black Sea coastline.

After being repelled from around Kyiv, Russia’s military said it would concentrate on securing the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, although earlier this week a general said the Kremlin wanted to capture Ukraine’s entire coastline.

Odesa is Ukraine’s biggest port and the main export route for its valuable grain.

Capturing it would allow the Kremlin to strangle its economy. It is also a major cultural centre for Russian speakers because Alexander Pushkin and Nikolai Gogol, the literary giants, lived there.

It had largely escaped the Russian missile attacks that have killed thousands of people and killed at least 25 people over the weekend, including six in the missile strike in which Valeria Glodan and her daughter perished. Eight people also died in Russian shelling of a town near Zaporizhzhya, in south-central Ukraine; eight died in Ukrainian-held parts of Donbas in the east of the country and another in a village outside Kharkiv.

In Mariupol Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had tried to storm the steelworks where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have been hiding during nearly two months of bombardment. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

