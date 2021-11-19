| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Most EU states are tightening up but also working hard to avoid one more lockdown

John Downing

Analysis

Students at a grammar school in Dresden, Germany, test themselves for coronavirus before starting lessons. Photo: Matthias Rietschel/Reuters Expand

Close

Students at a grammar school in Dresden, Germany, test themselves for coronavirus before starting lessons. Photo: Matthias Rietschel/Reuters

Students at a grammar school in Dresden, Germany, test themselves for coronavirus before starting lessons. Photo: Matthias Rietschel/Reuters

Students at a grammar school in Dresden, Germany, test themselves for coronavirus before starting lessons. Photo: Matthias Rietschel/Reuters

Back in the mists of time, in the run-in to a major event, the Raidió Éireann newswriters would dust down a favourite cliché to impress the nation: “All garda leave has been cancelled!”

Happily, we hear the phrase less frequently these days, although it still happens in times of great stress, usually in a more localised form. The term came to mind when reading the latest Covid news from mainland Europe.

Related topics

More On Germany

Most Watched

Privacy