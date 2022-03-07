‘Most buildings, schools and hospitals in our city are destroyed,’ cries mother forced to flee home in Ukraine

Refugee Hanna Vilichenkovai who crossed the border from Ukraine at the Kroscienko border in south east Poland yesterday. Photo: Mark Condren

Holding it all together for the sake of her children through their escape from Ukraine, Hanna Vilichenkovai becomes emotional as she talks about those she left behind at home.

Her family are Ukrainian-Russian, but that doesn’t make them safe from the bombing. She crossed the border on foot with her two children, Mary and Michael, and her sister and niece and nephew.

Arriving at the Krościenko border crossing in the south-east corner of Poland, she reflected on their long journey from Kakhovka, in southern Ukraine.

The final leg from western Ukraine began on Saturday morning and they arrived to safety on the Polish side yesterday morning.

“24 hours and this short time. It was very quickly,” she says.

But there are other members of the family left behind: “My husband and grandma and my parents.”

Then it becomes too much and she bursts into tears as she reveals the feeling of her parents and the rest of the family about the invasion.

“They can’t understand that Russia can do it. They love them. We are Russian. My grandfather from Russia, my relatives in Russia and they also tell us that they can’t understand why Putin do this.

“But most of other people in Russia then I tell them in social media, they said that he is strong,” she says, struggling to speak through the tears.

However the escape from her home was necessary to protect her children.

“Our city, the most buildings in our city, hospitals, schools, military objects, buildings that people leave are destroyed. Maybe more,” she says, as her tears well up again.

She isn’t sure if she will ever be back home again.

“I don’t know. My sister want come back. I don’t know. We must go,” she said.

Met by a family member, they head off to drive up to the Baltic Sea coast where they will stay until the war ends. A family that considers itself Russian, living in the Ukraine, has been torn apart by Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

The fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II sees Ukrainians of all backgrounds flee across the border on a daily basis.

Up here in the mountains, the temperature drops to minus one degree as more refugees arrive. The picturesque border crossing goes through a forest of fir trees in the Na Oratyku nature reserve, which spans both countries. The Stryyazh River also runs through it.

Coming into Poland on foot, by car or on a bus, refugees are met by what almost resembles a forest campsite.

Various aid agencies have tents erected here. There is a big open kitchen, soup is being boiled in a massive cauldron sitting in a fire pit.

A guard takes out a big hunting knife and cuts sharpened points on to sticks on which people cook their own sausages over a campfire.

This is the most southerly of the eight border crossings along the 500km Poland-Ukraine border. South of here is Slovakia. Buses arrive here at Krościenko every half hour to take people to the railway station.

A stream of cars is also parked here to take refugees on to wherever they want to go. Some are driven by family members or friends, who anxiously wait for their loved ones to arrive. But others are driven by strangers from Poland, Germany and beyond who just want to do whatever they can to help.

An aid agency volunteer helps a woman named Yana, who has crossed with her children, Yulia and Antin, to arrange a lift to the capital, Warsaw. The volunteer explains to her how she will not be charged, and transport, food and accommodation will be free.

The help comes from all over. Jason Manley, a salesman from Somerset in England, drove to Poland last week just to offer assistance. He has driven all over Poland dropping people off. He now sits in his car at the border with a man who is waiting for his family to cross. He contacted Jason via social media. Just getting across the border though can take five hours.

Trine Elgstrom-Wagner travelled all the way from a town called Hillerod in Denmark with a vanload of dog food. She heard breeders were running short of supplies. She drove across the border and, after several hours, she met a compatriot in the industry there and passed on the supplies.

However, she did highlight a problem at the border that many refugees and those travelling over and back have experienced. When she turned round to come back, she queued for five hours and had problems getting through as the Polish authorities didn’t recognise her car insurance details.

An hour away, in the town of Przemyśl, near another border crossing, a former Tesco superstore is now a major refugee centre. Buses drop refugees off from the border and pick them up to take them to wherever they will now find a temporary home.

The majority of people are being put up by family, friends or well-wishers living in Poland taking them into their home.

And in the car park, there are 52-seater buses getting ready to head off to Poland, Germany, Italy, Estonia, Lithuania and Turkey. Smaller buses are parked at the border picking up people destined for as far afield as Palestine and Israel.

The exodus from Ukraine isn’t showing any sign of abating.