‘Most beautiful woman in world’: 1950s movie icon Gina Lollobrigida dies aged 95

Gina Lollobrigida in her acting heyday. Photo: Italy Out

Frances D'Emilio

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world” after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.

The agent, Paola Comin, didn’t provide details. Lollobrigida had surgery in September to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.

