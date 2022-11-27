Moscow’s munitions shortage means old cruise missiles are thrown into battle

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday at the site of a Russian missile attack in Vyshhorod, near Kyiv

Russia has likely had to dip into its stock of ageing nuclear cruise missiles, removing the warheads and firing unarmed munitions at Ukraine owing to low supplies, Britain’s military intelligence said yesterday.

The evidence cited was open-source imagery which showed the wreckage of a cruise missile which was apparently shot down after being fired in Ukraine. The missile appeared to be an air-launched AS-15 Kent missile, which was designed in the 1980s as an atomic weapon delivery system.

When used without the nuclear warhead attached, the missile’s kinetic energy and any unspent fuel would still cause damage upon impact. However, it would be unlikely to achieve reliable effects against intended targets, the ministry added.

Instead, Russia is likely using these missiles as decoys in the hope of diverting Ukrainian air defences, the statement added, saying: “Whatever Russia’s intent, this improvisation highlights the level of depletion in Russia’s stock of long-range missiles.”

Ukraine’s defence ministry has suggested that since its invasion began, Moscow has exhausted over half of its total missile arsenal.

Faced with a looming shortfall, Russia has ordered surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles from Iran, Western intelligence officials said earlier this month. The Islamic Republic has already supplied Moscow with large numbers of Shahed-136 ‘kamikaze’ drones.

Russian missile strikes on cities far from the front line have wrought havoc on civilian infrastructure as winter approaches, with fears growing of a humanitarian catastrophe — as vulnerable populations struggle to heat their homes in sub-zero temperatures.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday said six million households were without power after the Kremlin targeted Ukrainian infrastructure with missile strikes. That was down from 12 million homes without electricity on Wednesday, he added.

But Ukraine’s president chided Kyiv officials, including mayor Vitali Klitschko, for not acting faster to create “points of invincibility” — public centres where residents can stock up on food, water, battery power, and other essentials.

“Please pay attention: Kyiv residents need more protection,” said Zelensky.

“As of this evening, 600,000 subscribers have been disconnected in the city. Many Kyiv residents were without electricity for more than 20 or even 30 hours. I expect quality work from the mayor’s office.”

City authorities said yesterday that water connections had been restored throughout the city, but that about 130,000 residents remain without electricity. They promised that all power, water, heating and communication services would be restored within 24 hours.

Zelensky also called on ordinary Ukrainians to conserve power this winter.

