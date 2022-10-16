Moscow vows to add nuclear capability to Minsk warplanes

Moscow has said that it will equip Belarusian warplanes with nuclear missile capability as Russian soldiers arrived in the country yesterday.

The Kremlin insisted that the manoeuvres were part of a defensive operation, but some commentators believe Vladimir Putin is attempting to draw Belarus into his war with Ukraine by sending troops there.

Russia’s defence ministry said the decision to send soldiers to Belarus for the first time since March was “dictated by the ongoing activity in the areas bordering us”.

The Belarusian border - 140 miles from Kyiv - was used as a launchpad for Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

The Russian foreign ministry yesterday said it would equip Belarusian Su-25 warplanes with the capability to carry nuclear-capable missiles, but was not yet arming Minsk with the missiles.

Belarus does not have any nuclear missiles of its own and its army of around 50,000 is not regarded as an effective force by defence experts.

Moscow and Minsk officials have said Ukraine is planning to invade Belarus, despite providing no evidence to substantiate the claim. In recent weeks, the Belarusian army tested its mobilisations procedures and called up reservists.

Up to 60 T-72 tanks were taken out of storage in Belarus and sent to Belgorod in Russia, near the border with Ukraine, according to reports. But a Belarusian NGO played down concerns of a fresh Russian ground assault on Kyiv originating in Minsk.

It said the Russian soldiers were newly mobilised men sent to bases across Belarus without tanks or armoured personnel vehicles.

The Belarusian Hajun Project, which monitors military activity, said: “It can be assumed that the decision to deploy a ‘regional grouping of troops’ is a cover for training mobilised citizens of the Russian Federation in Belarus.”

Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is a loyal ally to Mr Putin and has been a vocal supporter of his war. He allowed Russia to invade Ukraine from Belarus and let the Russian air force fire missiles at Ukraine from Belarusian air space.

However, he has gone on record to complain that the war had dragged on for too long and avoided committing Belarusian forces so far.

The invasion of Ukraine is far less popular in Belarus than Russia and domestic support for Mr Lukashenko is fragile.

However, analysts have warned that if Mr Putin ordered Mr Lukashenko to join the war, he would comply.

Kenneth Roth, the former executive director of New York-based Human Rights Watch, said: “Joining the war against Ukraine would generate further outrage against his deeply unpopular government but his most important, and only significant, supporter, Putin, wants him to back this failing invasion.”

Since July, Ukraine has recaptured land around Kharkiv in the north east and towards Kherson in the south, meaning Mr Putin is under pressure to pull off tactical switches and take risks to shift the momentum of the war.