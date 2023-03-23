| 8°C Dublin

Close

Moscow turns to outdated 1950s-era tanks as arsenal wears thin

A rescuer carries a dog found at a site of a residential building hit by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia Expand

Close

A rescuer carries a dog found at a site of a residential building hit by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia

A rescuer carries a dog found at a site of a residential building hit by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia

A rescuer carries a dog found at a site of a residential building hit by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia

Roland Oliphant and Dominic Nicholls

Russia appears to have pulled 1950s-era tanks out of storage in the latest sign of serious armoury shortages in its army.

Pictures and video have emerged of what experts say are T-54 and T-55 tanks being transported by rail from a military depot for mothballed equipment in Russia’s far east.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy