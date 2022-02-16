Moscow ‘ready for talks’ after war threat appears to recede

Vladimir Putin yesterday said Moscow was ready for talks with the US and Nato on limits for missile deployments and military transparency in a sign of easing East-West tensions.

The Russian president’s statement came after Moscow announced it is pulling back some troops from exercises that have raised fears of a potential invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking after talks with German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Mr Putin said the US and Nato rejected Moscow’s demand to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet nations out of Nato, halt weapons deployments near Russian borders and roll back alliance forces from eastern Europe. But the US and Nato have agreed to discuss security measures Russia had previously proposed.

Mr Putin said Russia was ready to engage in talks on limiting the deployment of intermediate range missiles in Europe, transparency of drills and other confidence-building measures.

The statement followed the Russian defence ministry’s announcement of a part-pullback of troops after military drills, adding to hopes the Kremlin might not invade Ukraine imminently.

Mr Scholz said he agreed diplomatic options were “far from exhausted”. The announcement of troops being pulled back was a “good signal”, he said, adding that he hoped “more will follow”.

The announcement buoyed world financial markets after weeks of escalation in Europe’s worst East-West stand-off in decades.

Hours before the Russian defence ministry statement on the troops, a US defence official said Russian units were moving closer to the Ukrainian border — not away from it.

Western officials continued to warn that the Russian military could attack at any time, with some suggesting today as a possible invasion day. Nato’s chief said the alliance had no proof yet of a Russian retreat.

The fears of an invasion grew from the fact that Russia has massed more than 130,000 troops near Ukraine. Russia denies it has any such plans, despite placing troops on Ukraine’s borders to the north, south and east and launching massive military drills nearby.

The US and other Nato allies, meanwhile, have moved troops and military supplies toward Ukraine’s western flank, although not to confront Russian forces, and promised more financial aid to the former Soviet nation.

Moscow said yesterday’s pullback announcement was proof that fears of war were fabricated by a hostile, US-led West. “February 15, 2022, will go down in history as the day western war propaganda failed. Humiliated and destroyed without a single shot fired,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova tweeted.

Yet Ukraine remains effectively surrounded on three sides by military forces from its much more powerful neighbour, and even if the immediate threat recedes, longer-term risk remains. Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and 14,000 people have been killed in fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russia separatists.

Coinciding with its announcement, the Russian defence ministry released images of tanks rolling on to a train, but did not disclose where or when the images were taken.

Ukraine’s leaders expressed scepticism over Russia’s pulling back of troops. “We won’t believe when we hear, we’ll believe when we see. When we see troops pulling out, we’ll believe in de-escalation,” foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Nato boss Jens Stoltenberg said: “So far, we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground, not seen any signs of reduced Russian military presence on the borders of Ukraine.”