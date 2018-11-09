Moscow honours British double agent by naming square after him

Moscow has named a square after Kim Philby, the British double agent who defected to the Soviet Union in 1963, near the headquarters of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service.

The move comes as relations between London and Moscow have plunged to Cold War-era lows over the poisoning of the former double agent Sergei Skripal in England, allegedly by Russian spies.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered that an intersection in a south-western district be renamed "Kim Philby Square", according to a decree carried on the local government website.

Philby, a senior MI6 officer who passed information to Moscow over three decades, was perhaps the best-known member of the spy ring Cambridge Five, a group of British establishment figures who were recruited to work for the Soviets.

Irish Independent