Moscow fatal crash plane 'lost autopilot after lightning hit'

A Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft which crashed in May, killing 41 people, lost autopilot after a lightning strike and came in to land at excessive speed, according to crash investigators, Russian news agencies have reported.

A preliminary report did not conclude pilot error was to blame, the agencies reported.

The plane, operated by Russia's Aeroflot airline, was carrying 73 passengers and five crew members on May 5 when it made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. It hit the runway hard and caught fire, with the fuselage quickly becoming engulfed.

Some passengers and crew were able to escape by using emergency chutes, but others could not get out, despite the arrival of fire crews.

The preliminary report also said the crew went ahead with their attempted landing despite an automatic system advising them to abort and make a second approach.

