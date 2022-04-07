Moscow expels two Irish diplomats in retaliation after Ireland sent four Russian embassy staff home

Russia has expelled two Irish diplomats from the country.

It comes after Ireland last month expelled four Russian diplomats based at the country’s Orwell Road embassy in Dublin who were suspected of spying.

In a statement this evening, Minister for Foreign Affairs said the Irish diplomats’ expulsions were unjustified.

Read More

“The Ambassador of Ireland to the Russian Federation was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow this afternoon and informed that two diplomats from our Embassy in Moscow have been asked to leave,” he said.

“There is no justification for the taking of this measure. The staff at the Embassy of Ireland in Moscow do not have, nor are engaged in, any duties or functions which are incompatible with their diplomatic status.

“This decision to reduce the size of our relatively small Embassy in Moscow will significantly reduce our ability to provide services to our citizens in Russia and to maintain diplomatic channels of communication with the Russian Federation.”

The move comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Dáil, thanking Ireland for its help for his country but urging the Government to use its influence to press EU partners to impose even harsher sanctions on Russia.

In a post on Twitter this evening, the Russian Embassy in Ireland said the Irish ambassador Brian McElduff had been called in to listen to its protests over what it called "groundless steps".

“On April 7 at @MID_RF the Ambassador of Ireland in Moscow B. McElduff was summoned. He was protested in connection with the actions taken in March of this year.”

“Groundless steps of the Irish authorities, who demanded the departure of four employees @Rus_Emb_Ireland from the country.”

Russian news agency TASS reported that Ambassador McElduff was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry where he was notified of Moscow’s decision to expel “several employees of the Irish Embassy in response to respective actions from Dublin”.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said strong protest was expressed in connection with “the unfriendly and motiveless steps in March by the Irish authorities, who demanded the departure of four employees of the Russian Embassy in Dublin”.

The Russian Foreign Ministry went on to say that the ambassador was informed of “our respective retaliatory measures against a number of diplomats working at the Irish Embassy in Moscow”.

In March, four senior officials at the Russian Embassy were asked to leave the State for “security” reasons.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin made the announcement in the Dáil on March 29 after Russian Ambassador Yuriy Filatov was summoned to a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in Iveagh House.

Mr Martin took TDs by surprise when he declared: “Under the 1961 Vienna Convention, four senior officials of the Russian Embassy have been asked to leave the State — because their activities are not in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour.”

Such phraseology is normally recognised as code for engaging in espionage activity.

Many European countries have been expelling Russian diplomats in what has turned into a tit-for-tat series of expulsions in the wake of Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine.

The Irish Government has resisted Opposition calls to expel other Russian diplomats including ambassador Yuriy Filatov, who directly before the war insisted that no invasion was imminent. The Government says this is because it needs to maintain a diplomatic presence in Russia to ensure the safety of Irish citizens still in the region.

Days after the four Russian officials left Ireland, Mr Coveney said the government would keep further expulsions under consideration.

The embassy in south Dublin has become the focal point for Irish anger over the war raged by Vladimir Putin.

Since the invasion began, protests have been staged across the city and the country as both Irish people and Ukrainians living in Ireland gathered to express outcry at the war.

It emerged earlier this week that the Russian embassy was facing a fuel shortage.

Diplomats complained that Irish oil companies have refused to deliver supplies to their Dublin property due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Last month a man was charged with criminal damage and dangerous driving after his lorry rammed the embassy gates.

Independent.ie has contacted the Russian Embassy in Dublin and the Irish Embassy in Moscow for comment.

More to follow…