Moscow exacts its revenge for Ukraine’s sinking of Russia's flagship

Firefighters work to put out a fire at Lysychansk Oil Refinery after if was hit by a missile in Ukraine yesterday. Picture by Marko Djurica

Russia bombarded cities across Ukraine yesterday in revenge for the sinking of its Black Sea flagship, the Moskva, amid reports that hundreds of its sailors had perished in the attack.

Strikes with high-precision long-range missiles were launched against Kyiv, and western Ukraine, after weeks of relative calm and despite Russia’s pivot toward a new offensive in the east.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, urged residents who had fled the capital not to return, after the city once again came under fire.

“I ask you to refrain from this [coming back] and stay in safer places. Our air defence forces are doing everything they can to protect us, but the enemy is insidious and ruthless," he said.

“Kyiv was and remains a target of the aggressor. We’re not ruling out further strikes on the capital. We can’t prohibit, we can only recommend.

“If you have the opportunity to stay a little bit longer in the cities where it’s safer, do it.”

Hours after confirming Russia’s biggest warship loss since the Second World War, Moscow vowed to intensify long-range strikes in retaliation for what it called “sabotage” and “terrorism”.

At about 5am yesterday the first siren sounded in Kyiv, and by the afternoon three had gone off.

Smoke drifted over the east of the city in the morning, following a Russian strike on a military hardware factory in the south-eastern Darnytskyi district.

Igor Konashenkov, the Russian defence ministry spokesman, said the target had been a tank repair plant and was one of several sites hit by “air-launched high-precision long-range weapons”.

On Friday, Russia targeted a factory that makes the Neptune missiles that were used to sink the Moskva. Russian forces used sea-based long-range missiles to hit the plant.

The strikes have broken a two-week gap in major strikes on Kyiv and came as tentative signs of pre-invasion life had resumed after Russian troops failed to capture the capital.

Anti-tank obstacles known as Czech hedgehogs still line roads, and sandbags and concrete checkpoints remain — but the fighters manning them have mostly moved on.

Billboards no longer broadcast safety instructions and warnings about Russian “infiltrators”, instead displaying patriotic messages. Russia last struck the city centre on March 22.

In addition to revenge for the Moskva, the latest attacks on Kyiv’s military production facilities could be aimed at undermining Ukraine’s capabilities ahead of an expected full-scale Russian assault in the east.

Since the sinking of the warship, shelling has also increased In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Nine civilians died and 50 were injured on Friday, the Ukrainian government said.

A missile landed near an outdoor market in the city yesterday, killing one person and injuring at least 18 people, according to rescue workers. Valentina Ulianova, a resident living nearby, said: “All the windows, all the furniture, all destroyed. And the door, too.”

There were also strikes by Russian aircraft in the Lviv region in western Ukraine, near the Polish border, which had long been seen as safe. The city has been relatively unscathed so far and serves as a haven for refugees and international aid agencies.

Russian Su-35 aircraft used in the strikes against Lviv took off from bases in Belarus. Four incoming cruise missiles were shot down by air defences, the Ukrainian military said.

Meanwhile, fighting continued in the devastated southern port city of Mariupol, which has been blockaded by Russian forces since the early days of the invasion.

While its new focus is the Donbas region, the attacks across the country in recent days show Russia is determined to exact a price for the sinking of the Moskva.

In Moscow, officials sought to play down the loss — but some conservative commentators called for revenge.

Viktor Baranets, a military commentator, told Russian television that the Odesa region, from where the missiles that hit the ship were launched, should be seized. He said there was “no right to keep Odesa and the Odesa region as part of Ukraine”.

He added: “If the Russophobic regime [in Ukraine] retains control of even a fraction of the Black Sea coast, it will definitely deploy anti-ship missiles that sooner or later will be striking our vessels.”

The Russian ministry of defence said on Thursday that all 510 crew had been rescued and taken to the ship’s home base of Sevastopol in Russian-annexed Crimea.

An article on the state-owned news agency Tass initially claimed the “entire crew” had been rescued. It was later edited to remove the word “entire.”

But two days on, there has been no verifiable confirmation of a single survivor.

Late yesterday, the defence ministry released a video it claimed shows Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, commander of the Russian navy, meeting the Moskva crew in Sevastopol following the attack.

The soundless 26-second clip shows the admiral greeting several dozen men wearing generic uniforms. However, it was not possible to confirm when the video was shot or who was in it.

It took the Russian military almost a day to admit the embarrassing loss of the pride of its Black Sea fleet after it was hit in the early hours of Thursday, initially insisting that it had caught fire after an explosion and was being towed back to land.

But the United State has since confirmed that the warship was indeed hit by two Ukrainian missile strikes.

The Kremlin later admitted the Moskva, one of the navy’s three main missile carriers, had sunk — but said it had been due to “choppy waters” and occurred while it was being towed to safety.

If the majority of the crew have died, the incident may end up being the worst single Russian military casualty event since the Second World War.

It could lead to Vladimir Putin facing a backlash in Russia similar to that he faced when the nuclear-powered submarine Kursk went down in the Barents Sea in 2000, after a torpedo on board exploded in its hatch.

Most of the Kursk’s 118-strong crew were killed instantly, but 23 sailors stayed in the half-flooded section and waited for a rescue that never came.

It took Putin, still in his first year in office, several days before he ended his seaside vacation and went to the scene, and it later transpired Russia had refused international offers of help. He faced a massive outpouring of grief and anger from the sailors’ widows, and Russia media was scathing of his handling of the disaster.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has banned UK prime minister Boris Johnson and 12 senior British politicians from entering Russia in retaliation for sanctions.

Russia’s foreign ministry said the decision was taken because the UK had tried to isolate Russia and damage its economy after it invaded Ukraine.

It added: “This step was a response to London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for restricting our country and strangling the domestic economy.

“The British leadership is deliberately aggravating the situation surrounding Ukraine, pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and co-ordinating similar efforts on behalf of Nato.

"The Russophobic course of action of the British authorities, whose main goal is to stir up negative attitude toward our country, curtailing of bilateral ties in almost all areas, are detrimental to the wellbeing and interests of the residents of Britain.

Any sanctions attack will inevitably backfire on their initiators and receive a decisive rebuff.”

A spokesman for the UK government said: “The UK and our international partners stand united in condemning the Russian government’s reprehensible actions in Ukraine and calling for the Kremlin to stop the war. We remain resolute in our support for Ukraine.”

Johnson was last in Russia in 2017 when he was the UK’s foreign secretary. On that occasion — the first visit by a British foreign secretary to Moscow in five years — he went to speak to Russian officials about global security.

Last week, Johnson visited Ukrainian president Zelensky in Kyiv to show his support.

