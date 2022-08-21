Moscow accused of blackmail with further Nord Stream gas shutdown

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has offered to assist Europe bridge the gap in its energy supplies

Russia has been accused of blackmail after its state energy company announced it would temporarily shut down the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline for unscheduled maintenance.

Gazprom said late on Friday that the pipeline’s only remaining compressor needs servicing and will be offline from August 31 to September 2.

But Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, warned Europeans that such moves highlighted Russia’s policy of “blackmail in the field of energy”.

“The longer the terrorist state remains on the European and world energy market, the longer it will be unstable,” he said. “The sooner everyone in Europe prepares their energy systems to exist without any supply from Russia, the sooner they will be able to get through any winter.”

The announcement sparked renewed fears that Russia could completely cut Europe off from its gas supplies.

The closure follows a 10-day maintenance period in July, when the threat of a major energy crisis arose in Germany, where the pipeline terminates.

Ukraine has offered to assist Europe bridge the gap in its energy supplies by using its own pipelines to help the gas reach Europe.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline had already been running at only 20pc capacity, and the drastic cut to flows of Russian gas has hit Germany hard.

Several high-ranking German politicians last week rejected a proposal that gas shortages could be alleviated by reviving the cancelled Nord Stream 2 pipeline, as the Kremlin has suggested.

Gyde Jensen, FDP parliamentary group leader, said on Twitter: “Nord Stream 2 has always been a solo effort that alienated our Eastern European neighbours. When there is war in Europe, we must stand together.”

Kevin Kuehnert, general secretary of chancellor Olaf Scholz’s SPD, said: “I strongly suggest we spare ourselves the humiliation of asking Putin for something that we’re not going to get.”

He added: “The dependence on him has to end for once and all.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry accused Ukraine on Saturday of poisoning some of its servicemen in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s south-eastern region of Zaporizhzhia in late July.

An adviser to Ukraine’s interior ministry said in response that the alleged poisoning could have been caused by Russian forces eating expired canned meat.

The Russian defence ministry said a number of Russian servicemen had been taken to a military hospital with signs of serious poisoning on July 31. Tests showed botulinum toxin type B, in their bodies, it said.

Ukraine’s interior ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko commented on the Russian allegation on Telegram: “The department (Russian defence ministry) does not clarify whether the poisoning could have been caused by expired canned meat, in which botulinum toxin is often found.”





