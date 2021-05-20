Morocco let its citizens into Ceuta after row with Spain

A police officer talks to migrant in Fnideq, close to the Spanish enclave Ceuta, in Morocco yesterday

Moroccan minors queue at a facility after thousands of migrants swam across the Spanish-Moroccan border in Ceuta

Moroccan politicians admitted yesterday that thousands of migrants who tried to swim to a Spanish enclave were waved through to exert political pressure on Madrid.

Moroccan border guards had opened the security fence that surrounds the neighbouring Spanish territory of Ceuta, and shepherded a line of migrants through the gate.

Yesterday Spanish soldiers and police continued to intercept and rescue swimmers, escorting some back to Morocco.

Meanwhile, Moroccan police drove hundreds of young men away from the border fence.

The crisis was thrown into sharp relief with an image of a Spanish Guardia Civil officer rescuing a baby strapped to his struggling mother’s back.

The surge of mainly sub-Saharan African migrants turned into a trickle after Morocco reinstated controls. Still, hundreds were trying to find their way across.

Spanish officers fired tear gas into the buffer zone between Ceuta and Morocco to dissuade more crossings.

Some people rowed small wooden boats to reach the beach where officers waited.

At least 4,800 Moroccan adults have been returned to Morocco in line with a decades-old agreement.

Morocco allowed migrants to attempt the crossing as the two states were embroiled in a diplomatic spat over Spain giving shelter to a Moroccan separatist who had Covid.

Rabat was outraged at Spain agreeing to provide treament for the leader of the Polisario Front, a pro-independence movement it has long fought in the Western Sahara.

Brahim Ghali (71), was admitted to hospital in Spain under an alias earlier this month.

