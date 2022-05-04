More than one million Ukrainians ‘evacuated’ to Russia, says Moscow

More than one million people, including nearly 200,000 children, have been taken from Ukraine to Russia in the past two months, officials in Moscow have claimed.

According to Russian-owned news agency Tass, this figure included 11,550 people moved from Ukraine to Russia in the last 24 hours, “without the participation of the Ukrainian authorities”.

He said the civilians were evacuated from the “dangerous regions” of Donetsk, Luhansk and other parts of Ukraine, according to the report.

It comes as around 100 civilians were evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol on Monday, with many more still trapped in the Azovstal steelworks.

Meanwhile in Brussels, the European Commission is expected to propose a sixth package of EU sanctions this week against Russia, including a possible embargo on buying Russian oil.

Kyiv says Russia’s energy exports to Europe, so far largely exempt from international sanctions, are funding the Kremlin’s war effort with millions of euro every day.

“This package should include clear steps to block Russia’s revenues from energy resources,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

Germany said on Monday it was prepared to back an immediate EU embargo on Russian oil after the nation’s economy and climate minister Robert Habeck said on Sunday that quitting Russian oil by the late summer is “realistic”.

“We have managed to reach a situation where Germany is able to bear an oil embargo,” Mr Habeck said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has been more cautious than other western leaders in backing Ukraine, has been under growing pressure to take a firmer line against Russian oil.

Mr Scholz vowed sanctions will not be lifted until Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a peace deal with Ukraine that Kyiv can support, he said in an interview with ZDF public television.

In a further show of support to Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson evoked Britain’s struggle with Nazi Germany as he addressed Kyiv’s parliament yesterday and said their country’s resistance of Russian invasion was its “finest hour”.

The prime minister was the first western leader to address the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, by video link, almost two months after Mr Zelensky gave his own message to the House of Commons.

Mr Johnson said the UK was “proud to be among Ukraine’s friends” and announced a new £300m package of defensive military aid, including electronic warfare kits, a counter-battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment and thousands of night-vision devices.

“We will carry on supplying Ukraine, alongside your other friends, with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid until we have achieved our long-term goal, which must be so to fortify Ukraine that no one will ever dare to attack you again,” said Mr Johnson.

Mr Zelensky made his first appearance in parliament since the war began, and was greeted with cheers and applause.

“Ukraine and Britain have gone from partners to friends and brothers, and the one who lied that he was a friend and brother has gone from being a neighbour to being an occupier and terrorist,” he said, referring to Russia.

Mr Johnson accused Mr Putin of “sowing the seeds of catastrophe, for himself and for his country”, and said his army was guilty of war crimes.

“This is about the right of Ukrainians to protect themselves against Putin’s violent and murderous aggression,” he said.

“It is about Ukrainian democracy against Putin’s tyranny.”

Mr Johnson admitted the West had failed to impose sufficiently tough sanctions on Russia after its 2014 invasion of Ukraine and added: “We cannot make the same mistake again.”

In phone call yesterday, Mr Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that he was open to dialogue with Kyiv.

Mr Macron urged Mr Putin to agree to a ceasefire and said he had “deep concerns” about Russia’s attacks on Mariupol and in the Donbas region.

Additional support for Ukraine has also come from the Vatican as Pope Francis said he had asked for a meeting in Moscow with Mr Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine, but had not received a reply.

The pope also told Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has given the war his full-throated backing, “cannot become Putin’s altar boy”.

Pope Francis, who made an unprecedented visit to the Russian embassy when the war started, told the newspaper that about three weeks into the conflict, he asked the Vatican’s top diplomat to send a message to Mr Putin.

He said the message was “that I was willing to go to Moscow. Certainly, it was necessary for the Kremlin leader to allow an opening. We have not yet received a response and we are still insisting”.

He added: “I fear that Putin cannot, and does not, want to have this meeting at this time. But how can you not stop so much brutality?” (© Independent News Service)