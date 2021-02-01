More than 5,000 arrested as Navalny protests sweep Russia

More than 5,000 people were arrested as tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Russian authorities mounted a massive effort to stem the tide of demonstrations after tens of thousands rallied across the country last weekend in the largest, most widespread show of discontent that Russia has seen in years.

Yet despite threats of jail terms, warnings to social media groups and notable displays of riot police, the protests again engulfed many cities yesterday.

Mr Navalny’s team quickly called another protest in Moscow for tomorrow, when he is set to face a court hearing that could send him to prison for years.

The 44-year-old, an anti-corruption investigator who is President Vladimir Putin’s best-known critic, was arrested on January 17 on his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Russian authorities have rejected the accusations.

He was arrested for allegedly violating his parole conditions by not reporting for meetings with law enforcement while recuperating in Germany.

The United States urged Russia to release Mr Navalny and criticised the crackdown on protests.

The Russian foreign ministry rejected the call as a “crude interference in Russia’s internal affairs” and accused Washington of trying to destabilise the situation in the country by backing the protests.

Police detained more than 5,000 people at protests held in cities across Russia’s 11 time zones, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors political arrests.

In Moscow, authorities introduced unprecedented security measures in the city centre, closing underground stations near the Kremlin, cutting bus traffic and ordering restaurants and shops to stay closed.

Mr Navalny’s team initially called for yesterday’s protest to be held on Moscow’s Lubyanka Square, home to the main headquarters of the Federal Security Service, which Mr Navalny claims was responsible for his poisoning.

After police cordoned off the area around the square, the protest shifted to another central square a kilometre away. Officers were deployed in force at this location too, randomly picking up people and putting them in police buses.

But hundreds of others marched across the city centre, chanting “Putin, resign!” and “Putin, thief!”, a reference to an opulent Black Sea estate reportedly built for the Russian leader that was featured in a widely popular video released by Mr Navalny’s team.

Some later marched to the Matrosskaya Tishina prison where Mr Navalny is being held, but met rows of riot police who chased them back and detained scores.

Nearly 1,500 people were detained in Moscow, including Mr Navalny’s wife, Yulia.

