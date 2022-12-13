More police raids over claims of corruption at European Parliament

Belgian police have conducted more raids at European Parliament offices as the legislature’s president pledged to launch an internal investigation into corruption allegations and the bloc’s top official called for the creation of an EU-wide independent ethics body.

Prosecutors investigating alleged influence peddling by a Gulf state at the European Parliament charged four people at the weekend with corruption, participation in a criminal group and money-laundering.

Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili of Greece was relieved of her duties.

The prosecutors declined to identify the country suspected of offering cash or gifts to parliament officials in exchange for political favours.

Several members of the assembly and some Belgian media linked the investigation to Qatar. Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied any wrongdoing.

Police conducted yesterday’s raids at European Parliament offices in Brussels to seize computer data belonging to 10 parliamentary assistants, prosecutors said.

Officers have conducted 20 raids as part of a probe launched four months ago.

“Several hundred thousand euro have been seized in three different places: €600,000 at the home of one of the suspects, several hundred thousand euro in a suitcase seized in a room of a Brussels hotel, and about €150,000 in an apartment belonging to an MEP,” prosecutors said.

Ms Kaili was expelled yesterday from the legislature’s Socialists and Democrats group with immediate effect.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the accusations against Ms Kaili threatened the confidence EU citizens have put in the bloc’s institutions.

She said the independent ethics body she proposed establishing would cover lobbying activities at the European Commission, the European Council and European Parliament, as well as at the European Central Bank (ECB), the European Court of Justice and the European Court of Auditors. ​

MEP Barry Andrews said the European Parliament plays an important role in “calling out human rights abuses and corruption around the world”, but said recent revelations about alleged “Qatari efforts to buy influence in the European Parliament have the potential to seriously undermine that role”.​

“More broadly, this shocking scandal has highlighted the need for the urgent, root-and-branch reform of the parliament’s approach to ethics, transparency and corruption” Mr Andrews said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, in Brussels yesterday, said: “It is damaging. We need to get to the bottom of it.

“This is a scandal that we need to expose the truth around so we can ensure it doesn’t happen again.”