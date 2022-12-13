| -2.9°C Dublin

More police raids over claims of corruption at European Parliament

Computer data belonging to 10 aides seized by Belgian police

A view of EU flags outside The Berlaymont building, the Headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels. Expand

A view of EU flags outside The Berlaymont building, the Headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels.

Samuel Petrequin

Belgian police have conducted more raids at European Parliament offices as the legislature’s president pledged to launch an internal investigation into corruption allegations and the bloc’s top official called for the creation of an EU-wide independent ethics body.

Prosecutors investigating alleged influence peddling by a Gulf state at the European Parliament charged four people at the weekend with corruption, participation in a criminal group and money-laundering.

