Montenegro in mourning after two children and their mother among 10 killed in mass shooting

Relatives of one of the victims comfort each other after 10 people were shot dead in Cetinje, Montenegro. Picture by Stevo Vasiljevic

Montenegro declared three days of national mourning after 10 people, including two children, were killed in a shooting spree by a 34-year-old gunman who police said had recently exhibited a “change in behaviour”.

The attacker used a hunting rifle on Friday to first shoot dead two children, eight and 11, and their mother, who lived as tenants in his house in the western city of Cetinje’s Medovina neighbourhood.

He then walked into the street and randomly shot 13 more people, seven of them fatally. The gunman was shot dead after a gun battle with police.

Police investigating the rampage said it was still unclear what had motivated the gunman — identified only by his initials, VB.

But they said people close to the attacker said he had recently started exhibiting a “change in behaviour but nothing that indicated he could commit such a crime”.

The attacker had an appointment to see a mental health care specialist but went on the rampage prior to it.

The police said officers sent to the scene came under fire from the attacker and responded by firing at him at least 20 times and seriously injuring him.

“It is still being investigated if he died as the result of the serious injury (by police) or as the result of being shot at by a local citizen,” a police statement said.