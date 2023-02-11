| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Moldovan government quits amid chaos of Ukraine war

The former prime minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita. Photo: Virginia Mayo Expand

Close

The former prime minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita. Photo: Virginia Mayo

The former prime minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita. Photo: Virginia Mayo

The former prime minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita. Photo: Virginia Mayo

James Crisp

The prime minister of Moldova has announced her government will resign after a turbulent 18 months in power dominated by the war in Ukraine.

Natalia Gavrilita said she had lost the trust of people in the 2.5-million strong former Soviet republic that neighbours Ukraine.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy