Moldovan government quits amid chaos of Ukraine war

The prime minister of Moldova has announced her government will resign after a turbulent 18 months in power dominated by the war in Ukraine.

Natalia Gavrilita said she had lost the trust of people in the 2.5-million strong former Soviet republic that neighbours Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin’s invasion triggered soaring inflation, the arrival of refugees and fears of Russian aggression in Moldova.

On Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his country’s intelligence agency had intercepted a Russian plot to destroy the political order in Moldova, but the prime minister quit in the face of poor approval ratings.

“I believe in the Moldovan people. I believe in Moldova,” Ms Gavrilita said. “I believe we will be able to make it through all the challenges.”

Ms Gavrilita became prime minister in August 2021 after her pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity beat pro-Russian parties to secure a majority in parliament on a mandate to clean up corruption.

She said no one could have predicted her government “would have to manage so many crises caused by Russian aggression”.

Moldova has struggled to break its dependence on Russian gas and suffered power cuts after attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

There have been protests over rising gas prices in what the government called a Kremlin-sponsored campaign to destabilise it.

Ms Gavrilita resigned yesterday after returning from Brussels, where she had held talks over Moldova’s relationship with the EU.

Its leaders accepted Moldova as a candidate to join the EU at the same time as Ukraine.