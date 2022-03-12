| 8.7°C Dublin

Moldova: How a fractured, fragile former Soviet republic is struggling to avoid being sucked into Putin’s Ukraine war

A woman drinks coffee next to her luggage inside a shelter, before fleeing Ukraine to Moldova, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at a border crossing in Starokozache, Ukraine March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce Expand
Nina, 26, holds a pet carrier with her cat as she waits after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Expand
Moldova border guards check refugees fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Expand
People carry their belongings after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Expand
People wait for transportation after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Friday, March 11, 2022. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has set off the largest mass migration in Europe in decades, with more than 1.5 million people having crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Expand
Angelina Rudnik, 2, walks behind her mother (not pictured) and luggage next to a shelter, before fleeing from Ukraine to Moldova following Russia's invasion, at the border crossing in Starokozache, Ukraine March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce Expand

Borzou Daragahi

Along the bridge, the Russian soldier gripped his assault rifle tightly and aimed when a passing vehicle did not stop fast enough to his liking. Since Russia’s war against Ukraine, next door there have been rare outbreaks of political unrest in Transnistria, the Kremlin-controlled breakaway region of Moldova

One woman said pro-Ukrainian “saboteurs” had attempted to stage an anti-Russian protest that was quickly suppressed, followed by a larger pro-Russian demonstration. Then came a public plea from nervous authorities: no more political displays.

