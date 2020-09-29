Modelling agency boss accused of 'countless' rapes

Denials: Gerald Marie, pictured with former wife Linda Evangelista, says it would be inappropriate for him to comment on the claims. Photo: Ron Galella/Getty

A former boss of one of the world's biggest modelling agencies is under investigation in France over accusations of rape and sexual assault, prosecutors said yesterday.

Three ex-models accuse Gerald Marie, who was president of the European arm of Elite Model Management for 25 years, of raping or sexually assaulting them when they were aged 17, 19 and 20.

Mr Marie (70), the former husband of Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista, denies the allegations, which date back to the eighties and nineties.

He is now chairman of a Paris modelling agency called Oui Management.

A British journalist, Lisa Brinkworth, also accuses him of assaulting her while she was working undercover on an exposé of the modelling industry for the BBC in 1998.

Ms Brinkworth said he rubbed his genitals against her abdomen in a nightclub while she was posing as a model for the investigation.

She said she did not take legal action earlier because of an agreement between the BBC and Elite in 2001 following a defamation suit. The investigation is unlikely to lead to a trial because of France's statute of limitations.

However, Anne-Claire Le Jeune, a lawyer for Ms Brinkworth and the other three women, said she hoped the agreement that discouraged the journalist from coming forward would be considered grounds for suspending the statute of limitations.

Carre Otis, an American model formerly married to actor Mickey Rourke, has accused Mr Marie of "countless" rapes in 1986, when she was 17 and alone in Paris after moving there to work for Elite.

Jill Dodd, another American model, said he raped her in 1980 when she was 19.

Ebba Karlsson, a Swedish model, said he assaulted her in 1990, when she was 20 or 21.

The four women said they were making the allegations public in the hope of effecting a change in the modelling industry.

Ms Le Jeune said: "This investigation will, I hope, give others the courage to speak out. This is an encouraging first step and a relief for the victims."

Ms Otis, who said she felt unable to speak at the time of the alleged attack, added she was doing so now to stop "intolerable acts by men in power who seem able to act in all impunity".

Mr Marie, still considered a leading figure in the modelling industry, has never been prosecuted.

He did not respond to requests for comment, but told The Sunday Times before prosecutors opened the investigation: "It would be inappropriate for me to comment at this time on the allegations of historic wrongdoing being made against me, other than to make it clear that I categorically deny them."

He married Linda Evangelista in 1987 and they divorced in 1993. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk