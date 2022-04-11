Mission of mercy by medics to perform life-saving surgery on Ukrainian children

While millions of people fled in terror as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February, an international team of medics was rushing toward the conflict.

The team of international doctors and nurses was assembled by Dr William Novick, a renowned American heart surgeon. His mission was to enter a warzone and perform life-saving surgery on babies with heart defects.

He wanted to ensure the promises made by Irish charity Chernobyl Children International (CCI) to the children’s families would be kept and that their seriously ill children would get the operations they needed to survive.

CCI, founded by Adi Roche in 1991, ensured the medical team had the necessary equipment, supplies and safe passage to perform the operations on the children in the western city of Lviv, the only possible location to perform the delicate procedure.

More than 6,000 children are born in Ukraine each year with conditions such as “Chernobyl heart” due to the effects of the worst nuclear disaster in history that took place in April 1986.

Speaking about the medics, Ms Roche said: “The pressure that they were under was immense. What they do is so fragile and delicate at the best of times but to do this in a warzone is just incredible

“For the parents of seriously ill children, it is an absolute miracle to hear that a team will be able to come and provide a life-saving operation. When the war broke out, it seemed that the miracle was snatched away.”

Despite the risks, Dr Novick’s mission was a success and the team even stayed behind to perform extra surgeries before securing safe passage out of Ukraine.

“The need for these surgeries will never end, so while it was a great success, we must keep up the good work,” said Ms Roche.

Her work in Ukraine has spanned 30 years. The nation “feels like a second home”, she says. The images of Ukraine being “torn apart” have rendered her unable to sleep at night knowing how many people are in need right now.

“My biggest fear now is starvation. There are tens of thousands of people in the city of Ivankiv who have been living in cellars for weeks, been cut off from the outside world and they have no access to food or clean water, and telecommunications lines are down, so they have no means to contact other people. They’re completely stranded.

“I was on the phone to every aid agency and organisation just begging to get aid into these people. This is just one city

“I haven’t said this to anybody yet, but I was on the phone to a contact in Ukraine, usually a very calm man, and he was distraught about the situation in Ivankiv. He said to me: ‘Do you want this on your conscience?’ That was all the motivation needed to do all I could. There’s so much we can still do,” she added.

As the focus of Russia’s military moves eastward toward the Donbas, this will allow CCI to get aid to those who need it much more easily.

However, it also threatens its base in Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, where CCI has had a centre for decades, performing hundreds of surgeries to save and prolong the lives of Ukrainian children.

“Because we have such a strong, devoted team of volunteers and staff, we have been able to keep a lot of our work going. A lot of the work we try to do around de-institutionalisation – which is key to the children in institutions such as homes – has been stymied by Covid-19 and then the war. It’s almost trying to maintain a physical presence without being there physically to keep the pressure on,” said Ms Roche.

The Clonmel native watched on in horror as Russian forces rumbled through the ‘Red Forest’ in Chernobyl near the nuclear plant, knowing that moving military machinery and personnel through the exclusion zone would result in radiation – which had settled into the soil over the last 36 years – being disturbed and moved into the atmosphere.

This is now a danger to tens of thousands of people who live near the exclusion zone and has led to Russian soldiers suffering the effects of radiation poisoning.

“They had no knowledge or equipment to protect them. But to be honest, going in there for prolonged periods, I don’t think there’s any equipment to protect the young conscripts that were sent in there to dig trenches,” said Ms Roche.

Her fears have proved well-founded as scientists have now noted soaring levels of radioactive nucleotides on the clothes of people living in the Chernobyl region.

World-renowned scientist Yury Bandazhevsky has called for “an immediate evacuation of the most vulnerable”.

Ms Roche is among many calling for a change to the UN charter so that nuclear power plants are declared no-go areas during wars.

She said watching fighting and the hostage-taking in Chernobyl and the potential for catastrophe this brought had been “heart-rending”.

“I haven’t yet had time to weep for all the suffering and grief and horror of war, of all war.”