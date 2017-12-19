Missing toddlers found after being left 'home alone'

Two toddlers who were thought to have gone missing after 'being left home alone', have now been located police said.

Officers were earlier called to an address after being told Tiffarah Paul-Wright, two, and four-year-old boy Aiale Paul-Wright were at home alone.

When the police visited the property the children were not there and said they had growing concerns for their safety. But London Metropolitan Police said the children have now been found after they were brought to an east London police station, where officers are now taking care of them.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "At approximately 21:45hrs on Monday, 18 December, the children's mother was taken to hospital for medical treatment. "Police became aware that she had two young children and immediately made enquiries to locate them at her home address. Officers visited the address but there was no trace of Tiffarah Paul-Wright, two, and four-year-old Aiale.

"Officers believed that the children were in the care of an adult, who was known to the children, and attempts were made to trace them. "Shortly after 12:00hrs on Tuesday, 19 December, the children were taken to an east London police station and are currently being cared for by officers."

Enquiries are ongoing. There have been no arrests.

Online Editors