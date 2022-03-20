Missiles promised by Germany yet to reach Ukraine

Internet marketing workers Murager Sharipov (26) and his fiance Mariia Pasternak (25), volunteers with the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces in Odesa, Ukraine. Photo: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Germany has failed to deliver its pledge to provide arms to Ukraine, ministers in Kyiv have said, amid reports of weapons being held up by red tape or being too old to be used.

Berlin has supplied only a fifth of the missiles it promised in response to the Russian invasion, with the lack of weapons causing increasing frustration inside Ukraine.

The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), a diaspora organisation that is helping coordinate supplies to the country, said officials there have complained of “very little if anything” currently coming from Germany in the way of meaningful support.

Oleksiy Reznikov, the Ukrainian defence minister, told UWC president Paul Grob yesterday that most of the lethal aid had failed to arrive as it was “caught up in bureaucracy”.

“The Germans made a very important historic decision that they would supply arms and military support to Ukraine,” Mr Grob said.

“When we meet with the German foreign ministry they keep saying it’s coming, but the Ukrainians tell us nothing is coming. That’s critical.”

Berlin failed to deny German press reports that it had delivered only 500 Cold War-era Strela anti-aircraft missiles, despite having promised 2,700.

Christine Lambrecht, Germany’s defence minister, said at the weekend that Berlin’s reserves of weaponry “have been exhausted” and more would have to be sought from manufacturers.

Meanwhile, Die Welt has reported that many of the rockets are no longer usable because they have lain in storage for so long.

“I was in communication with the Ukrainian minister of defence this morning and the message is very, very clear,” Mr Grob said.

“They have lots of declarations of support but they are getting very little. It’s barely trickling in and they are running out of supplies.”

He said Ukraine’s forces badly needed “sophisticated anti-aircraft equipment, because that’s where Russia is launching its air terror campaign.”

According to a statement made by the German defence ministry in January, the Strela missiles were withdrawn from service in 2012 due to small fractures being identified in the munitions.

Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s foreign minister, said on Wednesday: “We don’t have enough. We’re doing everything we can. If we could perform magic, if we could deliver more weapons, we would.”

However, Mr Grob suggested that the weaponry Germany was able to send was being delayed by red tape such as purchase orders.

Andrij Melnyk, the Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin, aired his disappointment at the weekend, describing Germany’s response as “fearful, insecure, indecisive and shocked”.

“In Berlin, politicians praise the bravery of the Ukrainians. That drives me crazy. What we need are three things: weapons, weapons and weapons,” Mr Melnyk said.

This comes after German chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a turnaround on strategic policy last month, when he authorised the delivery of deadly weaponry to Ukraine. For decades it had been German policy never to deliver arms to war zones.

An initial supply of 1,000 rocket propelled grenades and 500 Stinger air defence missiles was promised. The Strela missiles were the central part of a second delivery pledged early this month.

Germany’s arms shipments are dwarfed by those of the US, which this week announced a further $800m (€723m) in military aid to Kyiv, which included 2,000 Javelin missiles and thousands of anti-tank weapons.

While western Ukraine, where military supplies enter the country, has suffered some airstrikes in recent days, it is largely free of Russian troops.

Mr Grob said that despite a recent declaration by Moscow to target supply lines, the main problem was the availability of supplies themselves, not moving them to the battlefield.

He said that since the US’s “extremely helpful” delivery of thousands of missiles earlier in the conflict, very little had since been forthcoming.

“The read-out from Kyiv is that we need to get this stuff into Ukraine ASAP,” he said.

