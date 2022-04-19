‘Missile landing on our roof was what convinced us to finally flee’

A local resident outside a block of flats heavily damaged in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman mourns as medical workers retrieve the body of her father, following Russian shelling in Kharkiv. Photo: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

It took a missile landing on the roof of their building to convince the Tantsiura family to finally leave their home in Kreminna.

The eastern Ukraine town of nearly 20,000 inhabitants in the Donbas region was finally captured by Russian forces yesterday, after coming under increasingly intense Russian bombardment for weeks.

The day before, Denis Tantsiura had talked of the “incredible number of Russian troops massing in the area” as he explained his family’s flight.

He was speaking from a displacement centre in Dnipro, an eastern city that has become a transit point for civilians fleeing fighting further east in the Donbas region.

Last night, Ukraine said Russia’s renewed offensive in the east had begun.

A lawyer who had been displaced when Russian-backed separatists seized Luhansk in 2014, Mr Tantsiura said his family had been reluctant to flee a second time.

When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, families faced agonising choices.

Perhaps they could wait out the danger. It was not clear where else in the country would be safe.

Initially the shelling of Kreminna seemed almost bearable.

“We would go almost every day to the basement,” said Mr Tantsiura.

“And every day the artillery was getting heavier and heavier.”

A rocket that destroyed his 12-year-old daughter Lisa’s classroom could have killed her but she was at home, sheltering in the basement.

When the explosions got closer, the building shook to its foundations.

“We were just holding each other,” said Oksana Tantsiura, mother to Lisa and Mikhail (17).

On the night of March 9 a large rocket landed on the roof of their building, Mr Tantsiura said, linking his hands together to indicate a large munition the width of a tree trunk that might have levelled the five-storey apartment building if it had detonated.

“The next morning we packed our things and left,” he said.

They loaded their cat Busa and dog Rich into the car, but the large Cane Corso mastiff was unused to being in a vehicle and panicked.

“We made it as far as the store and then had to leave him behind,” said Mr Tantsiura. “We were all crying.”

Close calls such as these mean that earlier this month, when Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, called for the evacuation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, roughly 70pc of their population had fled.

Half a million people have passed through Dnipro since the end of February, with some 30,000 people registered at displacement centres in the city, according to figures by the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has been helping to arrange safe passage for civilians.

The Tantsiura family are staying at the headquarters of a Turkish company that was building a metro system in Dnipro until the invasion.

“It feels like one big family here,” said Mr Tantsiura, who received a warm hug from the centre’s manager as he again contemplated the difficulty of rebuilding his life from scratch.

The manager, Nuri Kaya, a long-time Turkish resident of Ukraine, said the facility currently hosted 340 people, most of whom would soon travel westwards.

“Four thousand people have come through here in total,” he said. “We’re getting more and more but we still have space.”

Others at the centre also spoke of close calls that prompted their flight.

Marina, a school cook in Kreminna, said her family had lived for two days in the basement of her building during shelling with no food or electricity before leaving.

“If I hadn’t had a daughter I might have stayed,” she said, as Arina (10) played nearby. “But after we left, I learned our house was partially destroyed, so I think we made the right decision.”

Evacuations are slowing now, as many of those willing to leave have already departed, and those who remain are mostly those too elderly, vulnerable or stubborn to flee, aid organisations say.

Nearly 14,000 people fled the eastern warzone in the past week, but evacuations were paused on Sunday after Ukraine failed to agree terms with Russia.

Serhiy Gaidai, Luhansk’s regional governor, warned on the Telegram messaging app on Friday that further evacuations will soon be almost impossible. “Leave while that possibility remains,” he wrote.

“Choose life, buses are waiting at pickup points. As are trains, of which there are enough.” (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

