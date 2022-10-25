Minister’s call to drastically reduce consumption of meat angers Spanish farmers

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has spoken of his love for a Spanish rib-eye steak. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Meat should not be eaten more than three times a week, according to official health guidelines in Spain which have deepened tensions with the country’s farmers.

Spaniards on average eat around 1kg of meat a week, but the latest government advice suggests cutting that amount by two-thirds.

The Spanish Association of Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN), which is a branch of the consumer affairs ministry, has advised the public to eat only three small portions of meat (between 100g and 125g) a week, “and preferably lean meats such as fowl or rabbit”.

The move has put AESAN at loggerheads with many of Spain’s livestock farmers and the meat-producing lobby.

Alberto Garzon, the head of the association, defended the guidance as a way to tackle chronic illness and as a return to the spirit of the Mediterranean diet, rich in beans, fresh fruits and vegetables.

“It is a diet that can effectively reduce the environmental impact of food, reducing emissions of greenhouse gases, as well as the use of natural resources,” said Mr Garzon, a Communist Party member and part of the Unidas Podemos hard-left wing of Spain’s ruling coalition.

Mr Garzon has led a crusade against what he calls “megafarms”, which he and environmentalists argue are resource intensive and can lead to contamination of water.

Around 14.5pc of Spain’s greenhouse emissions are from the meat industry and Mr Garzon says megafarms are the worst culprits.

Anice, Spain’s meat industry association, has accused the minister of “demonising” meat with “populist messaging and falsehoods”. ​

Anice also claims the sector’s emissions footprint is half of what the minister claims, at just 7pc.

Mr Garzon last year urged Spaniards to moderate their meat consumption and cast doubt on the quality of meat produced by intensive factory farms, sparking calls by conservative and right-wing parties for him to resign.

He remains in his post, despite hardly getting a resounding endorsement from Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister. When asked about the minister’s campaign to reduce meat consumption, Mr Sanchez simply spoke of his love for a Spanish “ribeye steak”.

