Minister snubs celebration of the end of Nazi occupation

Matteo Salvini, Italy's far-right interior minister, has been accused of indulging his country's fascist past after he snubbed the annual celebration of the end of the Nazi occupation.

Mr Salvini, who leads the anti-immigration League party, yesterday became the first top politician to skip the Liberation Day ceremony, which marks the overthrow of Benito Mussolini and the triumph of Italy's resistance.

Instead Mr Salvini (46) chose to visit the Sicilian city of Corleone, where he paid tribute to its anti-mafia police.

"I won't be marching here or there, wearing red handkerchiefs," Mr Salvini said, in a reference to the Communist party's presence at Liberation Day. His decision further strained the uneasy coalition between the League and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

