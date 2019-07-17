Minister quits after claims of gold hairdryer and €550 bottles of wine
France's environment minister was forced to resign yesterday amid outrage over reports of lavish taxpayer-funded dinners, with wines costing up to €550 a bottle - as he was cutting spending as the parliament speaker.
Claims Francois de Rugy spent public money on his wife's gold-plated hairdryer and refurbishing his official residence in a magnificent 18th century property caused further anger.
It comes as Emmanuel Macron, the French president, tries to restore his authority after more than eight months of "yellow-vest" protests over income inequality and claims that France's political class is a metropolitan elite out of touch with ordinary people.
Mr de Rugy denied any wrongdoing.
