Minister quits after claims of gold hairdryer and €550 bottles of wine

Claims Francois de Rugy spent public money on his wife's gold-plated hairdryer and refurbishing his official residence in a magnificent 18th century property caused further anger.

It comes as Emmanuel Macron, the French president, tries to restore his authority after more than eight months of "yellow-vest" protests over income inequality and claims that France's political class is a metropolitan elite out of touch with ordinary people.

Mr de Rugy denied any wrongdoing.

