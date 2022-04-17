Minesweeper dog sniffs out bombs

'Patron' or 'Bullet' the dog with some of the ordnances he uncovered

A Jack Russell terrier has been hard at work sniffing out Russian explosives left behind by the retreating invaders in Ukraine.

Patron — or Bullet in English — is a two-and-a-half-year-old dog working in the Chernihiv region, north of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, to remove the threat of unexploded ordnance.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry has said hundreds of devices had been left behind by Russian forces as they withdrew in the north.

Now dogs like Patron, who has been working since it was six months old, are clearing them out.

Patron has been filmed in a dog-sized Ukrainian military vest sniffing out the devices among the rubble with an officer from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Its reward is a bit of its favourite food — reported to be cheese — along with some tummy rubs.

Ukrainians say departing forces have booby-trapped homes and residential areas, meaning they must be cleared before any semblance of normal life can be resumed.

“While retreating, Russia’s military personnel are setting up booby-traps, banned by international law, even in food facilities, private housing and human corpses,” the Ukrainian ministry of foreign affairs said.

