Millions of Ukrainians still without power and freezing as Russia launches latest round of missile strikes

The G7 plans to speed up further support for Ukraine after Volodymyr Zelensky urged it to send tanks and long-range weapons

A member of the Ukrainian military cleans out dirt from a trench system at a position on the outskirts of Donetsk. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Close

A member of the Ukrainian military cleans out dirt from a trench system at a position on the outskirts of Donetsk. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Nick Starkov and Pavel Polityuk, Kyiv

Russian forces pounded targets in eastern and southern Ukraine with missiles and drones, Ukraine’s General Staff said yesterday, as millions of people remained without power in icy temperatures .

The Group of Seven (G7) economic powers said they would keep working together to bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities, with an immediate focus on air-defence systems, according to a leaders’ statement released by Britain.

