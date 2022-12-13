Millions of Ukrainians still without power and freezing as Russia launches latest round of missile strikes

Russian forces pounded targets in eastern and southern Ukraine with missiles and drones, Ukraine’s General Staff said yesterday, as millions of people remained without power in icy temperatures .

The Group of Seven (G7) economic powers said they would keep working together to bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities, with an immediate focus on air-defence systems, according to a leaders’ statement released by Britain.

Addressing the virtual G7 gathering, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged it to supply Kyiv with modern tanks, artillery units, shells and long-range weapons, and to help his government obtain an extra two-billion cubic metres of natural gas in light of Ukraine’s energy shortages.

Separately, EU foreign ministers agreed to put another €2bn into a fund that has been used to pay for military support for Ukraine.

There is no end in sight to the conflict, the biggest in Europe since World War II.

Russia does not yet see a “constructive” approach from the US on the Ukraine conflict, RIA news agency quoted Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin as saying yesterday.

US president Joe Biden told President Zelensky on Sunday that Washington was prioritising efforts to boost Ukraine’s air defences.

Mr Zelensky said he thanked Biden for the “unprecedented defence and financial” help.

Read More

Yesterday, Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa resumed operations which had been suspended after Russia used Iranian-made drones on Saturday to hit two energy facilities.

Power is slowly being restored to 1.5 million people, but the situation remains difficult, according to national grid operator Ukrenergo.

In its daily update on the military situation, Ukraine’s General Staff said its forces had repelled Russian assaults on four settlements in the eastern Donetsk region and on eight settlements in the adjacent Luhansk region.

The regions are two of four in eastern and southern Ukraine that Moscow claims to have annexed after “referendums” branded illegal by Kyiv.

Ukraine has said Russian forces are suffering huge losses on the eastern front in brutal fighting that is also taking its toll on its own troops.

“There are days when there are many heavily wounded: four or five amputations at once,” Oleksii, a 35-year-old army doctor who declined to give his full name, told Reuters at a military hospital in eastern Ukraine.

At least two people were killed and five wounded in Kherson yesterday after what regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said was “massive shelling” by Russian forces of the southern city, which was liberated by Ukrainian forces last month.

The war overall has not gone well for Russia. Its forces were beaten back from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on, and have suffered major battlefield reverses since the summer.

Against that backdrop, the Kremlin yesterday said Russian president Vladimir Putin would not hold his annual year-end news conference this month. It is an event he has used to showcase his command of issues and stamina.

“Unlivable conditions” are likely to send another wave of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees into Europe over the winter, Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, told Reuters after returning from a trip to Ukraine.

Around 18 million people, or 40pc of Ukraine’s population, are dependent on aid, the United Nations says. Another 7.8 million have left Ukraine.

The EU foreign ministers also discussed, though did not reach agreement on, a ninth package of sanctions on Russia over the invasion. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters he hoped a deal would be done later this week.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CBS’s 60 Minutes that Washington’s support for Ukraine’s military and economy – more than $50bn (€47.5bn) – would continue “for as long as it takes”.

Ms Yellen reiterated that ending the war was the single best thing the US could do for the global economy.