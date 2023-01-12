| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Military shake-up as Russia puts new general in charge of its faltering invasion

Ukrainian officers wait in the forest after firing a German howitzer near Soledar. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Ukrainian officers wait in the forest after firing a German howitzer near Soledar. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian officers wait in the forest after firing a German howitzer near Soledar. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian officers wait in the forest after firing a German howitzer near Soledar. Photo: Reuters

Olena Harmash and Clodagh Kilcoyne

Russia ordered its top general yesterday to take command of its faltering invasion of Ukraine in the biggest shake-up of its military command structure after months of battlefield setbacks.

It did so as Russian forces struggled to cement their control of the small salt-mining town of Soledar in east Ukraine after taking heavy casualties, a day after the leader of the Wagner contract militia said the town was under Russian control.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy