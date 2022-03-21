Military funerals are now a regular event, but even cemeteries are not spared from war in Ukraine

When Alexander Braun was laid to rest yesterday, the sounds of the war that he gave his life for followed him to the grave.

The young soldier was lowered into semi-frozen soil in a cemetery in Kyiv, with no military band, and no ceremonial gun salute.

Instead, the gunfire that followed a few minutes later was the real thing – a thunderous salvo from a nearby anti-aircraft battery, aimed at an incoming Russian missile.

Also absent were Mr Braun’s family – if, indeed, they are still alive. His father, the only next of kin known to the authorities, was last heard of in Mariupol, where 300,000 civilians are now besieged by Russian forces.

“Alexander’s father is stuck in occupied Mariupol, and has no idea yet that his son died on 15 March, fighting for Kyiv,” one of Mr Braun’s comrades said in a brief address at the graveside. He added: “My commanders insist on our soldiers being buried with honours – we did everything we could to ensure he reached his final resting place today. RIP Alexander.”

Berkovetsky Cemetery in western Kyiv, where 26-year-old Mr Braun now lies, has nearly 400 acres of graves and mausoleums, set amid brooding woodland. Resting there are politicians, intellectuals and sporting stars, plus a military section for Soviet troops who died in the Second World War and the war in Afghanistan.

Since 2014, though, the cemetery has also devoted growing space to casualties of the hostilities with Russia. Hundreds of gravestones commemorate soldiers killed in Ukraine’s campaign against pro-Kremlin separatists in the eastern Donbas region. And now, alongside them, are fresh graves dug for those defending Kyiv against the invasion.

Even the cemetery itself, which is close to Kyiv’s western frontlines, has not been spared from the war. On the opening day of the war, several shells smashed up graves and wrecked trees. Some bereaved families are now scared to bury their dead because it is too close to the fighting.

While Ukraine’s government has not disclosed any official figures on war casualties, military funerals are now a regular event at Berkovetsky. Some are lavish affairs, with families mourning over open caskets – assuming the deceased’s injuries are not too severe. Others, like Mr Braun’s, are the briefest of send-offs.

With most of his unit fighting at the front, only one battle-weary comrade, who declined to give his name, turned up to pay his final respects.

The coffin was carried by a ceremonial army unit, carrying gold sabres and blue and yellow Ukrainian flags. A military chaplain, Taras Kobevka, then performed Orthodox Church burial rituals, waving an incense burner with a dozen small bells representing the 12 Apostles.

“Lord please take the soul of this young fighter,” he said. “He was unjustly taken from us, while defending his country.”

Chaplain Kobevka’s words echoed the epitaphs written on scores of other military graves nearby, many of which likewise contain men only just into adulthood.

As Mr Braun’s funeral came to an end, Chaplain Kobevka scattered Holy Water around his grave.

After a shout of “Glory to Ukraine”, the casket, draped in blue cloth, was lowered into the ground.

Another shell sounded in the distance – much louder than previous, and close enough to bring proceedings to a halt. If Mr Braun’s comrade had wanted to linger at his friend’s graveside, now was not the moment.

“Time for us to go,” he said, leaving the cemetery staff to fill in the grave, and plant a makeshift metal cross on top of it. “Alexander Braun,” read the inscription. “Born 10 April 1995. Died 15 March 2022.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)