Military accused of attempt to topple prime minister in Armenia

Armenia's prime minister accused top military officers of attempting a coup after they demanded he step down.

It added fuel to months of protests calling for Nikol Pashinyan's resignation following the country’s defeat the conflict with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Mr Pashinyan has faced opposition calls to step down ever since he signed a peace deal that November 10 saw Azerbaijan reclaim control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been held by Armenian forces for more than 25 years.

Opposition protests gathered pace this week and the feud with his top military commanders has weakened Mr Pashinyan’s position, raising concerns about stability in the strategic South Caucasus region, where shipments of Azerbaijan’s Caspian crude oil pass through on their way to western markets.

The immediate trigger for the latest tensions was Mr Pashinyan’s decision earlier this week to oust the first deputy chief of the military’s General Staff that includes the armed forces’ top officers.

In response, the General Staff called for the prime minister's resignation, but he reinforced his actions by ordering that the chief of the General Staff be dismissed.

After denouncing the military’s statement as a “coup attempt”, Mr Pashinyan led his supporters at a rally in the capital.

“I became the prime minister not on my own will, but because people decided so,” he shouted to the crowd of more than 20,000 people in Republic Square. “Let people demand my resignation or shoot me in the square.”

He warned the latest developments have led to an “explosive situation, which is fraught with unpredictable consequences”.

In nearby Freedom Square, more than 20,000 opposition supporters held a parallel rally, and some vowed to stay until Mr Pashinyan stepped down. Demonstrators paralysed traffic across Yerevan, chanting “Nikol, you traitor!” and “Nikol, resign!”

There were scuffles in the streets between the sides, but the rival demonstrations later in the day went on in different parts of the capital.

The crisis has its roots in Armenia’s humiliating defeat in heavy fighting with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh that erupted in late September and lasted 44 days. An agreement ended the conflict in which the Azerbaijani army routed Armenian forces – but only after more than 6,000 people died on both sides.

