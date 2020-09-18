Migrants ousted by fire reluctant to use makeshift camp on Lesbos

One week after fire razed Europe's largest migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, few countries have offered to take in the 12,500 people who became homeless.

Although the Greek government has put up a makeshift tent camp, migrants and aid workers fear it will fall into the same squalid conditions that have symbolised the continent's handling of the migrant crisis.

The new camp sits on a converted military practice range, consisting of hundreds of white tents, arranged in rows in the dirt. People moving in must submit to an immediate coronavirus lockdown.

"Your temporary accommodation centre is ready. Kindly proceed immediately," Greek officials wrote in a letter distributed to the migrants who have been sleeping on the side of roads or in supermarket parking spaces since the fire on September 9.

Fatima Rezaie (15), from Afghanistan, said her family decided to register at the new camp after seven days outdoors with little food. By the end of that period, she found worms crawling through her hair and told her father, crying, she was ready for anything but homelessness.

She said the new camp is "better" than its predecessor, known as Moria, in part because few people have moved in yet. But the toilets, she said, were already dirty. Because there was no running water - Greek officials say they are trying to pipe it in within days - she had not showered since the fire.

Authorities say a small number of residents who were protesting coronavirus restrictions set the fire at Moria. The camp had been under a mass quarantine since 35 migrants tested positive for the virus. Four people have been charged with arson.

In the meantime, authorities have lost track of some of those with confirmed cases of the virus. And of the first 1,000 people screened to enter the new tent camp, 39 tested positive, according to Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, head of the board of directors of Greece's health service.

All migrants who arrive at the new camp are being screened for Covid-19, in contrast with Moria, where health authorities had only tested some of the population.

So far, 1,200 people have agreed to move in. Greek officials have warned that asylum seekers must register at the camp to continue with their hearings for legal status.

Migration minister Notis Mitarachi said on Tuesday in a TV interview "police will have to be used" if people do not go to the new camp willingly.

Greek officials say the tents are an interim solution and have drawn up plans for a permanent indoor facility on the island.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said there was "absolute certainty" a new, permanent facility would be built. "I want to send this message in all directions," he said.

However, locals are already protesting. Five years ago, at the height of the migrant crisis, many on Lesbos responded warmly to the surge of people arriving by boat.

They have come to resent authorities in Athens and Europe who let the migrant population on their island mushroom, and are fiercely opposed to the construction of a long-term facility.

Aid workers say migrants fear, among other things, that Greece will struggle to build a permanent facility and that the tent camp will become a long-term solution with the same sanitary problems.

One migrant, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the new camp would be "like a prison".